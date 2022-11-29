 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Downtown Christmas Walk helps launch holiday season

  • TAMMY REAL-MCKEIGHAN, Fremont Tribune

Members of the Salvation Army ensemble play "Silent Night" on Saturday, Nov. 26 during the MainStreet of Fremont's Annual Christmas Walk

The Grinch could have stolen the big Christmas tree in downtown Fremont.

But local law enforcement nabbed the crafty green fellow.

Actually, it was all just part of the fun of the MainStreet of Fremont’s Annual Christmas Walk on Saturday.

Shoppers and browsers and folks just wanting to get in the holiday spirit meandered along the streets downtown, where they could sip some cider, munch on a cookie and have their photo taken with costumed cartoon characters.

The sounds of “Silent Night” and “Frosty the Snowman” floated through the air as a Salvation Army Ensemble played Christmas songs during the afternoon.

Kids from Scribner with Asian antelope

Kids react to the Asian antelope in downtown Fremont on Saturday afternoon during the MainStreet of Fremont Christmas Walk. from left are: Nathaniel, Josiah (front), Cameron and Gabriel Schneider of Scribner.

Folks could catch a free ride on a trolley during the day or go on a horse-drawn carriage ride in the evening.

This was the first time people could see live Nativity animals in the parking lot at Sixth Street and Park Avenue. Children and teens especially seemed to enjoy the animals.

Girls and camel

Ariana Armenta, left, and Cynthia Armenta pet a camel, named Jimmy, on Saturday afternoon during the MainStreet of Fremont Christmas Walk. The event featured costumed characters, music, treats, carriage and trolley rides and a tree-lighting as part of the annual event.

Ariana and Cynthia Armenta of Fremont smiled while petting a camel named Jimmy.

Josiah and Cameron Schneider of Scribner laughed when an Asian antelope eagerly nibbled some feed from a little paper cup. Horn T Zoo in Monroe brought those and other animals for children and adults to see and pet.

Santa and children

Santa poses for a moment with Arlee and Brinley Tank during the MainStreet of Fremont's Annual Christmas Walk on Saturday.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Fremont Police and Fremont Fire Department brought vehicles – complete with flashing lights – to part of Sixth Street.

“That was super popular,” said Melissa Powell, MainStreet executive director.

Several children enjoyed getting an up-close view of the vehicles.

Generous donors filled two large boxes with items for the sheriff department’s “Stuff the Cruiser” collection event which provides winter wear and toys for families in need.

Salvation Army musicians

Major Brenda Hervel, left, and Major Rich Herivel, both of Omaha and of the Salvation Army Ensemble, play "Silent Night" on Saturday afternoon during the MainStreet of Fremont Christmas Walk.

Lots of downtown businesses and restaurants offered in-store specials. Various businesses offered free treats.

“I think the Christmas Walk this year was a great success,” Powell said. “So many of the businesses on Main Street participated and really made it a special day for the community.”

The event was popular with attendees.

Scibner boy reacts to Asian antelope

Cameron Schneider, front, of Scribner reacts to an Asian antelope on Saturday afternoon in downtown Fremont during the MainStreet of Fremont Christmas Walk. In back from left are Nathaniel and Gabriel Schneider of Scribner.

“We had so many fun events throughout the day,” Powell said. “We would see people come in the morning for a while and then come back in the afternoon or evening. It was really great to see people appreciate downtown and kick off the Christmas season in a special way for Fremont.”

Powell said the Dodge County Convention and Visitors Bureau provided the Christmas tree for the holiday celebration.

At Yankee Peddler West

Vince and Kerstin O'Connor pause for a moment on Saturday afternoon in their store, Yankee Peddler West, in downtown Fremont. They were among people from almost 50 businesses participating in the MainStreet of Christmas Walk.

Someone who looked an awful lot like the Grinch — that grumpy Dr. Seuss character — did appear to try and run off with the tree from the corner of Sixth Street and Park Avenue — just prior to the Christmas tree lighting.

Fremont Police chased the costumed character and kept the tree safe – just in time for Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg and his family to light it and launch the holiday season.

Spellerberg, who attended with his wife, Ashley, and daughters, Sarah, Hannah and Ava, appreciated the event.

“The Christmas Walk was fantastic,” Spellerberg said. “The weather was beautiful. My family enjoyed coming out and lighting the Christmas tree. It was a great turnout. It’s great to see Fremont come together for a day like that and it really speaks to the support of the downtown.”

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news

Spellerberg notes the growth he’s seen in the event.

“We’ve been to a couple (Christmas Walks) in the past,” Spellerberg said. “It seems like every year it continues to grow.”

Mayor and Santa at tree lighting

Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg and his family applaud with other holiday guests after the official tree lighting during the MainStreet of Fremont's Annual Christmas Walk on Saturday. Santa also paid a visit to the event. 
