The Grinch could have stolen the big Christmas tree in downtown Fremont.

But local law enforcement nabbed the crafty green fellow.

Actually, it was all just part of the fun of the MainStreet of Fremont’s Annual Christmas Walk on Saturday.

Shoppers and browsers and folks just wanting to get in the holiday spirit meandered along the streets downtown, where they could sip some cider, munch on a cookie and have their photo taken with costumed cartoon characters.

The sounds of “Silent Night” and “Frosty the Snowman” floated through the air as a Salvation Army Ensemble played Christmas songs during the afternoon.

Folks could catch a free ride on a trolley during the day or go on a horse-drawn carriage ride in the evening.

This was the first time people could see live Nativity animals in the parking lot at Sixth Street and Park Avenue. Children and teens especially seemed to enjoy the animals.

Ariana and Cynthia Armenta of Fremont smiled while petting a camel named Jimmy.

Josiah and Cameron Schneider of Scribner laughed when an Asian antelope eagerly nibbled some feed from a little paper cup. Horn T Zoo in Monroe brought those and other animals for children and adults to see and pet.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Fremont Police and Fremont Fire Department brought vehicles – complete with flashing lights – to part of Sixth Street.

“That was super popular,” said Melissa Powell, MainStreet executive director.

Several children enjoyed getting an up-close view of the vehicles.

Generous donors filled two large boxes with items for the sheriff department’s “Stuff the Cruiser” collection event which provides winter wear and toys for families in need.

Lots of downtown businesses and restaurants offered in-store specials. Various businesses offered free treats.

“I think the Christmas Walk this year was a great success,” Powell said. “So many of the businesses on Main Street participated and really made it a special day for the community.”

The event was popular with attendees.

“We had so many fun events throughout the day,” Powell said. “We would see people come in the morning for a while and then come back in the afternoon or evening. It was really great to see people appreciate downtown and kick off the Christmas season in a special way for Fremont.”

Powell said the Dodge County Convention and Visitors Bureau provided the Christmas tree for the holiday celebration.

Someone who looked an awful lot like the Grinch — that grumpy Dr. Seuss character — did appear to try and run off with the tree from the corner of Sixth Street and Park Avenue — just prior to the Christmas tree lighting.

Fremont Police chased the costumed character and kept the tree safe – just in time for Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg and his family to light it and launch the holiday season.

Spellerberg, who attended with his wife, Ashley, and daughters, Sarah, Hannah and Ava, appreciated the event.

“The Christmas Walk was fantastic,” Spellerberg said. “The weather was beautiful. My family enjoyed coming out and lighting the Christmas tree. It was a great turnout. It’s great to see Fremont come together for a day like that and it really speaks to the support of the downtown.”

Spellerberg notes the growth he’s seen in the event.

“We’ve been to a couple (Christmas Walks) in the past,” Spellerberg said. “It seems like every year it continues to grow.”