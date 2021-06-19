WATCH NOW: Elvis fundraiser set for man needing double lung transplant

Elliot Kriutzfield initially resisted the thought of having a double lung transplant.
Kriutzfield was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, which causes scarring in the lungs.
“I was actually doing pretty good, taking medication to slow the scarring,” the Fremont man said.
That was before he contracted COVID-19 last fall.
“When I got the COVID, that pretty much cinched it,” Kriutzfield said.
Kriutzfield is set to go to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha for tests starting June 28. If he passes the tests, the 68-year-old man said he’ll be put on a list for a double lung transplant.
In the meantime, family and friends are planning a benefit Saturday, June 26 at the Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St.
The public is welcome to come at about 4 p.m. for concessions, which will include hot dogs and chips for sale, a bake sale and a silent auction, featuring a host of items.
Silent auction items include a large teddy bear, oil changes from car dealers, car washes, restaurant food, tee times with a golf cart, coffee items and manicures.
The Elvis “Rock ’N Remember” Tribute Show will start at 7 p.m. Elvis Tribute Artist (ETA) Joseph Hall will perform. Tickets are $25 each. For tickets, call 402-617-4477.
An account has been set up at Great Western Bank under the name Elliot James Kriutzfield. Donations may be made at any location, Kriutzfield said. Locally, the Great Western Bank is at 1552 East 23rd Ave N, Fremont, NE 68025.
Kriutzfield, who grew up in Fairfield, farmed before moving to Texas, where he lived for six years.
He returned to Nebraska and was a dispatcher for Werner Enterprises, where he worked 22 years. He drove a limousine and motor coaches, taught piano lessons and, for the last three years, was a van driver at Nye Legacy in Fremont.
As a van driver, he took residents to doctors’ appointments and picked them up from the hospital. The last six months he was there, Kriutzfield helped screen people at Nye Legacy’s back door to help the nurses during the pandemic.
“I went from no overtime to overtime every week,” he said.
He also took coolers filled with COVID tests to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Lincoln.
Kriutzfield had a knee replacement surgery on Oct. 12, 2020 and was off work for six weeks.
“When I was ready to go back to work, I started feeling cruddy,” he said.
Kriutzfield had a test for COVID-19, which came back negative.
“I didn’t believe it, because I still felt crummy, so I called my doctor,” Kriutzfield said.
Kriutzfield had a rapid test. An hour later, he got the news:
He had COVID.
That was Nov. 25. Kriutzfield’s condition worsened. A few days later, he began to hallucinate.
He didn’t recognize his wife, Lisa. He told her he was lost. Kriutzfield would spend two weeks in a hospital intensive care unit. The hallucinations continued.
“At night, I’d wake up in a warehouse full of boxes,” Kriutzfield said of his hallucinations.
It was a struggle for Kriutzfield to get into his house when he came home after two weeks. His barber, Steve Cobb of Backstage Revue, came to his house to give him a haircut.
Nye Home Health Care workers, including a physical therapist, came to Kriutzfield’s home. He used a walker to get around his house.
COVID hit the family hard.
Shortly before Kriutzfield had COVID, his wife contracted it.
“I couldn’t breathe in and I couldn’t breathe out,” she said.
She was hospitalized for four days and came home with oxygen. In the meantime, their son, Devan Varrelli, had contracted COVID.
By the time Kriutzfield came home from the hospital, they were doing better and were able to help care for him.
Neighbors brought food. Friends ran errands and did laundry.
Kriutzfield had a slow recovery. For a while, his hair fell out. That stopped, but his hair texture changed.
On Feb. 17, Kriutzfield had his first meeting with the transplant team at Nebraska Medicine. He had tests and was instructed to lose 35 pounds. He’d have some pulmonary rehabilitation.
He returned in May and was scheduled to return the week of June 28 for tests to determine if he’ll be put on the transplant list.
“If lungs become available, they call and we have two hours to get there,” he said.
Kriutzfield said he’ll be in the hospital for three weeks.
“After I get out of the hospital, we have to stay in Omaha for three months so that we’re close to the hospital in case of a lung collapse, rejection,” he said. “That’s going to be very expensive.”
And it’s something insurance doesn’t cover.
Kriutzfield figures he and his wife will need to stay in a hotel room for three months unless they can find a short-term lease on an apartment. They need to be in a place with no smoking.
The fundraisers are designed to help with this along with gas and other expenses.
Due to COVID, Kriutzfield said he was on unemployment, but that has run out. He and Lisa are on Social Security.
Because the Kriutzfields are big Elvis fans and have ETAs for friends, Lisa got the idea for a benefit show featuring music from the King of Rock and Roll. Hall agreed to perform and will receive some payment, she said.
Friends are making baked goods. Family such as Kriutzfield’s children, Michelle Short of Bellevue and Mike Kriutzfield of Omaha, have been helping with in the fundraiser.
“It breaks my heart, because we have to ask for money like this,” Lisa said.
She’s gone to businesses asking for donations of silent auction items.
“I stuttered when I went in to ask for donations,” she said. “I’ve never had to do this before. You tell your story real fast and say ‘Would you like to make a donation for our fundraiser to help Elliot get his lung transplant?’”
She was at one business, where a man told her about a time when one of his family members had cancer.
The man said he knows what she’s going through.
“He told me to stay strong and that it would be OK and that God would be with me and to be strong for Elliot,” she said.
The situation is scary.
“There’s always the ‘what if that doesn’t work and something would happen during the surgery and he doesn’t make it,’” she said. “It’s too hard sometimes to even think about.”
Kriutzfield said without the transplant he has a one- to two-year life expectancy.
“We just kind of live day by day now,” Lisa said. “Sometimes, it’s a good day for him. He likes to go to the store with me. He’s on the scooter and makes circles and it’s cute. And there are days when his recliner is home for the day or he’s even back in bed.”
But now, they’re continuing to cherish the help of family and friends and looking forward to a fundraiser, where fans can enjoy the music of Elvis.