WATCH NOW: Elvis fundraiser set for man needing double lung transplant

The fundraisers are designed to help with this along with gas and other expenses.

Due to COVID, Kriutzfield said he was on unemployment, but that has run out. He and Lisa are on Social Security.

Because the Kriutzfields are big Elvis fans and have ETAs for friends, Lisa got the idea for a benefit show featuring music from the King of Rock and Roll. Hall agreed to perform and will receive some payment, she said.

Friends are making baked goods. Family such as Kriutzfield’s children, Michelle Short of Bellevue and Mike Kriutzfield of Omaha, have been helping with in the fundraiser.

“It breaks my heart, because we have to ask for money like this,” Lisa said.

She’s gone to businesses asking for donations of silent auction items.

“I stuttered when I went in to ask for donations,” she said. “I’ve never had to do this before. You tell your story real fast and say ‘Would you like to make a donation for our fundraiser to help Elliot get his lung transplant?’”

She was at one business, where a man told her about a time when one of his family members had cancer.

The man said he knows what she’s going through.