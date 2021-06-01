WATCH NOW: Fallen military honored at Memorial Day Service in Veterans Park

“What we remember today on Memorial Day is that these values that make our nation great are not free; they come at a cost, a price,” Spellerberg said. “That price was paid by the brave, selfless, courageous servicemen and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice.”

Madsen thanked the crowd for coming out to the event, which was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Armed Forces Day is for those who are still in their uniform. Veterans Day is for those who hung up their uniform,” he said. “Today, Memorial Day is for those who never made it out of their uniform.”

During his speech, Madsen spoke about the American flag, which he said stands for those who gave their lives while serving in the military.

“This flag drapes the casket of those who made the ultimate sacrifice so valiantly so that this flag may still fly tall and proud on this day and for all days,” he said. “Again, I thank you, I thank all the men and women who have served, the families for their sacrifice.”

Jenks, who was the event’s featured speaker, was previously an operations action officer with the British Royal Navy. He later served as executive officer of the USS Maryland, receiving two battle efficiency awards, and commanded the USSA Tennessee through two patrols.