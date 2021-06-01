WATCH NOW: Fallen military honored at Memorial Day Service in Veterans Park

Whether they were volunteered or ordered, Navy Capt. James Jenks said those in the United States Armed Forces have a dedication to do what’s right.
“They left their homes traveling far away, away from their homes, away from their families to do something hard, something dangerous, and some never saw home again,” he said. “So we’re here today to remember.”
More than 100 Fremont residents attended the city’s annual Memorial Day Service at Veterans Park Monday morning. The event included remarks from Jenks, Mayor Joey Spellerberg and Chris Madsen, chairman of Veterans Park and co-chairman of the Avenue of Flags.
Additionally, the Rev. Bill Cremers of St. Patrick Catholic Church gave the opening prayer while Tarrin Reed sang a rendition of the National Anthem. The event’s wreath presentations included veterans organizations, first responders and military branches.
“It is my honor and privilege as the mayor of Fremont, Nebraska, to be here at Fremont Veterans Park on Memorial Day to remember and honor our brave servicemen and women who have given the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedoms,” Spellerberg said.
Spellerberg said he assisted dozens of volunteers in placing more than 350 unique casket American flags down Military Avenue earlier that morning. During his speech, he also read a proclamation declaring the day as Memorial Day.
“What we remember today on Memorial Day is that these values that make our nation great are not free; they come at a cost, a price,” Spellerberg said. “That price was paid by the brave, selfless, courageous servicemen and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice.”
Madsen thanked the crowd for coming out to the event, which was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Armed Forces Day is for those who are still in their uniform. Veterans Day is for those who hung up their uniform,” he said. “Today, Memorial Day is for those who never made it out of their uniform.”
During his speech, Madsen spoke about the American flag, which he said stands for those who gave their lives while serving in the military.
“This flag drapes the casket of those who made the ultimate sacrifice so valiantly so that this flag may still fly tall and proud on this day and for all days,” he said. “Again, I thank you, I thank all the men and women who have served, the families for their sacrifice.”
Jenks, who was the event’s featured speaker, was previously an operations action officer with the British Royal Navy. He later served as executive officer of the USS Maryland, receiving two battle efficiency awards, and commanded the USSA Tennessee through two patrols.
In 2010, Jenks served as a director for the United States Strategic Command, where he coordinated the combat weapons of mass destruction. He served as director of operations for Commander Task Force 69 in Naples, Italy, and directed the submarine deployment of Europe and Africa.
Since 2019, Jenks has been director of USSTRATCOM’s advanced warfare capabilities division and now has more than 30 years of experience in the Navy.
Jenks gave a brief history of Memorial Day, which was established as Decoration Day after the Civil War before its renaming in 1971.
“We commemorate, we remember, we honor those who fell, the other 6,000 Americans that have died in our nation’s battles,” he said. “We honor the heroes, the soldiers, the sailors, the Marines and airmen; we honor the 32 Medal of Honor recipients that are buried in Nebraska.”
For his speech, Jenks told the stories of 1st Lt. Eugene Zakovec and Sgt. Philip Svitak, two men from Fremont who died in battle 50 years apart, whom he said displayed “exceptional dedication, patriotism and heroism.”
“These men were products of a loving home, and they’re products of our community of Fremont, Nebraska,” Jenks said.
Zakovec moved to Fremont at a young age with his parents, James and Winifred, and brother, Denny. A member of the Fremont High School Band, he graduated in 1938 and attended Midland University.
In 1942, Zakovec joined the Army Air Corps and trained as a pilot. He married his wife, Bessie, shortly before being shipped out to southeast England on Valentine’s Day in 1944.
On his 20th combat mission on April 9, 1944, Zakovec was part of a formation that attacked a Germany airfield. His plane took heavy groundfire and crashed, and Zakovec was declared dead on Aug. 24, 1944.
“In that final moment while trying to regain control, possibly wounded, plane crippled, knowing all was lost, I believe his last thoughts were of his wife, who had married just six months ago, his parents back in Fremont and a brother who was training in the Army Air Corps in Texas,” Jenks said. “I believe the last thing he saw was the photo of his family clipped to his canopy.”
Decades later, Svitak moved with his family from Lincoln to Fremont, where he took part in the Fremont Civil Air Patrol. Having dreamed of joining the military, he enlisted in the Army while attending Fremont High School.
After graduating in 1989, Svitak moved to Missouri and married his wife, Laura, and the two had two sons together. Although the chance of going to war seemed unlikely, that all changed with the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, and he was one of the first troops to deploy to Afghanistan.
“In a letter while deployed, he wrote to his wife: ‘Be strong for me. I’m coming home all in one piece, with an even stronger love for you,’” Jenks said. “‘You and the boys are all I have.’”
On March 4, 2002, two U.S. helicopters came under heavy attack just near a snowy Afghanistan mountain. One of the helicopters crashed, while the other landed and took more fire.
“Seven soldiers, including Phil, died that morning,” Jenks said. “That same day, half a world away on a Monday night, two soldiers knocked on Phil’s parents’ Missouri door and two different soldiers arrived at Laura’s door in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, in dress uniform.”
Jenks said people see three deaths, the first being their physical death and the second being when the last person who loves them dies.
“The third time you die is when you’re forgotten,” he said. “I hope, I pray we never forget those who died in the service of our country.”
As those in Fremont drive past the American flags on Military Avenue, Jenks told the crowd to never forget those who are to be remembered on Memorial Day.
“Let us continue to remember the past sacrifices and let Memorial Day also be a reminder for future generations that our nation’s defense comes at a cost and is now theirs to carry,” he said. “So I ask you, please remember to keep the memorial in Memorial Day.”