WATCH NOW: Family remembered at candlelight vigil

“He was the sweetest guy ever,” Johnson said. “He was always there for Heidi. He was a great dad to Jaymasin. He stepped up when he didn’t have to. He was the stepdad every person wishes they could find.”

After she moved to the Yorkshire apartments, Alyssa Lucas said she and Heidi became inseparable. She appreciated the Huismans.

“They were really, really good people,” Lucas said. “They helped me a lot when I was going through my divorce. She babysat for me and helped me learn how to be a single mom. She was like a sister to me.”

Lucas was upset when the Huismans moved to a different apartment complex.

She last saw Heidi about three weeks ago. Lucas was at her job at a fast food restaurant when Heidi and a friend came to the drive-thru.

“Seeing them just made my day,” Lucas said.

During the vigil, the Rev. Carl Ratcliff of United Faith Church in Valley prayed, asking God to give family and friends a word of comfort and peace.

Ratcliff shared Scriptures in which Jesus encouraged his disciples to trust him and said he was preparing a place for them in heaven.