WATCH NOW: Fatal accident causes more than 700 homes, businesses to lose power Thursday night

Fremont Police have identified the individual involved in a fatal single-vehicle accident Thursday night.

Roderick Meyer, 68, of Fremont was identified as the driver of the 2010 Volkswagon Jetta that collided with the Koplin Auto Care business building on 2075 E. 23rd Ave.

The vehicle initially struck the center median while driving east on 23rd Avenue. Following the collision, the vehicle veered south across the roadway before exiting the roadway, crossing East 23rd Avenue and crashing into two unattended vehicles parked in the parking lot of the Koplin Auto Care business building.

The vehicle eventually stopped after colliding with the building. Officers from Fremont Police Department performed CPR on the driver after responding to the accident.

CPR continued until Fremont Fire and Rescue arrived and was able to transport Meyer to Methodist Fremont Health, where he was later pronounced dead.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lieutenant Ed Watts said investigators believe the accident was caused by a "medical emergency" based on witness statements.

However, Watts told the Tribune that the cause of the accident is only speculation at this time based on witness statements and Meyer's sudden, erratic driving.