WATCH NOW: Fatal accident causes more than 700 homes, businesses to lose power Thursday night

Fremont Police have identified the individual involved in a fatal single-vehicle accident Thursday night.
Roderick Meyer, 68, of Fremont was identified as the driver of the 2010 Volkswagon Jetta that collided with the Koplin Auto Care business building on 2075 E. 23rd Ave.
The vehicle initially struck the center median while driving east on 23rd Avenue. Following the collision, the vehicle veered south across the roadway before exiting the roadway, crossing East 23rd Avenue and crashing into two unattended vehicles parked in the parking lot of the Koplin Auto Care business building.
The vehicle eventually stopped after colliding with the building. Officers from Fremont Police Department performed CPR on the driver after responding to the accident.
CPR continued until Fremont Fire and Rescue arrived and was able to transport Meyer to Methodist Fremont Health, where he was later pronounced dead.
Lieutenant Ed Watts said investigators believe the accident was caused by a "medical emergency" based on witness statements.
However, Watts told the Tribune that the cause of the accident is only speculation at this time based on witness statements and Meyer's sudden, erratic driving.
An autopsy is scheduled to take place on Saturday, according to Watts.
The accident caused more than 700 homes and businesses between Bell Street and Luther Road to lose power after the vehicle struck the guide wire of a power pole.
Lottie Mitchell, executive assistant for the City of Fremont, said the outage lasted less than an hour and final repairs on the damaged guide wire and pole were completed Friday morning.
Koplin Auto Care released an update on Facebook following the accident on Thursday night.
"Koplin Auto Care and our staff want to say thank you all for your prayers and concerns," the statement read. "Everybody within our facility is okay and buildings can be repaired. As you continue to pray please remember all people involved, including any drivers and especially our first responders."
