WATCH NOW: Filming completes near Scribner for Fremont native's debut

In looking for a filming location, Johnson said he called several farmers before talking with Scott Muller, a client of his father, who is a financial adviser.

“He let us come down, he let us do what we wanted to with our little portion of the field,” Johnson said. “He was extremely accommodating, and to be honest with you, the field and the lanes we used looked exactly like I had in my mind when writing the script.”

Waking up Friday morning for the three-day shoot, Johnson said his “gut just dropped” seeing the weather report, which called for rain that day.

The presence of rain could have caused issues with the production not only with equipment, but continuity between scenes.

“But we got to the farm, and the rain just kept pushing back and back and back until there was no rain, and then on the second day, which is our longest day, it was only 77 degrees for a high, and then the third day, it was only 84 and we had a breeze,” Johnson said. “So it was perfect there.”

Filming started without a hitch on Friday, with the cast members’ parents on set to view the production. Some of the kids, who were mainly from Fremont and Omaha, knew each other prior to filming.