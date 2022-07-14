WATCH NOW: Firefighters extinguish house, fence fire

No one was injured in a Thursday afternoon house fire.

Capt. Zachary Klein of the Fremont Fire Department said a call came in at 3:18 p.m., of a wooden fence on fire at 952 Locust St.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from eaves and roofline of the house.

They extinguished the fire on the fence. Crews then went to the roof and cut a ventilation hole to get smoke out of the attic space.

Klein said firefighters found a little fire in insulation in the attic and damage occurred to an exterior corner of the house that adjoined the fence.

He said an individual was at home at the time of the fire. The person smelled smoke and called the fire department and exited the house. Neither the person nor pets in the home were injured.

Smoke damage occurred throughout the house. There was no fire damage inside the house, but there was some water damage.

Klein said the fire started on the fence’s exterior, but a cause is undetermined. The fire is still under investigation.

Firefighters completed the call at 4:33 p.m.