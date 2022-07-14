 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Firefighters extinguish house, fence fire

  • Updated
  • 0
Locust Street fire

Fremont firefighters cut a ventilation hole to get smoke out of the attic space in a house at 952 Locust St. on Thursday afternoon. No one was injured.

 TAMMY GREUNKE; Fremont Tribune

No one was injured in a Thursday afternoon house fire.

Capt. Zachary Klein of the Fremont Fire Department said a call came in at 3:18 p.m., of a wooden fence on fire at 952 Locust St.

Firefighters respond to fire on Locust Street

Firefighters are seen at a house at 952 Locust St. on Thursday afternoon. No one was injured in the fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from eaves and roofline of the house.

They extinguished the fire on the fence. Crews then went to the roof and cut a ventilation hole to get smoke out of the attic space.

Firefighters cool off

Fremont firefighters cool off after extinguishing a fire at 952 Locust St. in Fremont on Thursday afternoon. No one was hurt in the fire.

Klein said firefighters found a little fire in insulation in the attic and damage occurred to an exterior corner of the house that adjoined the fence.

He said an individual was at home at the time of the fire. The person smelled smoke and called the fire department and exited the house. Neither the person nor pets in the home were injured.

Smoke damage occurred throughout the house. There was no fire damage inside the house, but there was some water damage.

Firefighters at house

Fremont firefighters responded to a house fire at 952 Locust St. on Thursday afternoon. No one was injured.

Klein said the fire started on the fence’s exterior, but a cause is undetermined. The fire is still under investigation.

Firefighters completed the call at 4:33 p.m.

News Editor

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.

