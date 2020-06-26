WATCH NOW: Fireman's family sees fun, value raising alpacas

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

You’d expect Jaxon and Eli Morris to have a cat or dog.

But they’re around a different type of animal each day.

That’s because their family is growing a herd of Alpacas.

The boys and their parents, Nick and Cara, live on a farm north of Fremont.

Nick is a full-time firefighter for the Fremont Fire Department but manages the farm on his days off.

Their family has had miniature goats, which they sold, and two llamas. One llama went to the petting zoo at Camp Fontanelle and the other, which had some problems when it was born, later died.

A couple years ago, Cara, the boys and Nick’s mom, Beth, went to the Alpacas of the Heartland at Fort Calhoun.

“He (Nick) didn’t want me to go originally, because he knew I’d come back wanting some,” Cara said. “I told him that wasn’t the case, because we had enough animals as it was — but he was right.”

Land was cleared on the fifth-generation farm, which still had fencing from Cara’s late grandpa, John Soukup, who was visually impaired. Soukup navigated the farm by where parts — including box springs — were situated in the fences.