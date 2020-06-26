WATCH NOW: Fireman's family sees fun, value raising alpacas

You’d expect Jaxon and Eli Morris to have a cat or dog.
But they’re around a different type of animal each day.
That’s because their family is growing a herd of Alpacas.
The boys and their parents, Nick and Cara, live on a farm north of Fremont.
Nick is a full-time firefighter for the Fremont Fire Department but manages the farm on his days off.
Their family has had miniature goats, which they sold, and two llamas. One llama went to the petting zoo at Camp Fontanelle and the other, which had some problems when it was born, later died.
A couple years ago, Cara, the boys and Nick’s mom, Beth, went to the Alpacas of the Heartland at Fort Calhoun.
“He (Nick) didn’t want me to go originally, because he knew I’d come back wanting some,” Cara said. “I told him that wasn’t the case, because we had enough animals as it was — but he was right.”
Land was cleared on the fifth-generation farm, which still had fencing from Cara’s late grandpa, John Soukup, who was visually impaired. Soukup navigated the farm by where parts — including box springs — were situated in the fences.
“They were made out of anything and everything you could find,” Nick Morris said.
Special, coyote-resistant fences, safe for the alpacas, were built and the family started their herd with three females. They’ve since added two males.
Alpacas, which are part of the camel family, eat hay and grain. They weigh between 110 to 190 pounds, are smaller than llamas, and live approximately 15 to 20 years.
“They’re a docile, friendly creature,” Morris said. “They’re super easy to maintain.”
The animals are a little apprehensive around people, but love and are curious about children.
Originally from the mountainous areas of Peru, Alpacas are raised for the fiber they produce from their coats.
Finer than what’s produced from llamas, the alpaca fiber is soft, warm and hypoallergenic and can be used to make various items, including blankets, sweaters, yarn and socks.
Alpacas get sheared once a year. The livestock producer can sell the fiber to a mill or trade it for already made products or pay the mill to process the fiber into products such as blankets or socks.
Plans are to take the boys to a mill, where they can see the entire production process.
The Morris family hasn’t sold any fiber yet and is still in the startup phase of building their herd.
The value of an alpaca is determined by the quality of the fiber it produces and the animals are registered. The alpaca registry is in Lincoln.
For the Morris family, the alpacas probably are seen more as pets than agricultural animals.
But the animals have farm value. They help keep pastures nibbled down.
“They don’t just decimate fields,” Morris said. “They almost mow it down to a reasonable level.”
People can use alpaca manure in gardens without concern that it will burn plants. The Morris family reuses the alpaca manure on their own fields.
Many alpaca farms also give tours and guests can purchase items made from the alpaca fiber.
People like getting the products from the alpaca they just met.
Eventually, the Morrises hope to grow the herd to the point where they can have tour days.
They have been to such an event.
“People will sit out in their lawn chairs and enjoy them while they graze,” Morris said. “It makes for a fun evening.”
Alpaca watching can be pleasurable as the animals run and jump, then peacefully graze.
“You enjoy an evening watching the sunset,” Morris said. “It’s peaceful.”
The Morris family enjoys their animals. When Cara Morris feeds the animals, one will nuzzle her on the nose.
“It’s cute,” she said.
The boys help care for the alpacas.
“They’re fun when they run,” said Jaxon, 11. “They run everywhere.”
Running alpacas can be humorous.
“It looks like they aren’t coordinated at all — like their neck goes one way and their legs go the other way,” she said.
Alpacas can look clumsy, but they’re not.
“They really contort themselves when they take off and start running — and how they don’t fall on their face,” Nick Morris said. “it’s pretty incredible.
