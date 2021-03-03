Watch Now: Flooding leads to evacuations

Seven people were evacuated from Big Island Road and a private lake Wednesday morning due to flooding.
People who live in the Big Island and South Ridge Road areas are asked to remain vigilant in monitoring flood conditions and the public is asked to avoid these areas.
Carl Nielsen, chief of the Fremont Rural Volunteer Fire Department, said two people were evacuated from the private lake at about 9 a.m. and then five from the west end of Big Island Road at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Nielsen said no injuries occurred.
“The family on the west end of Big Island Road had to hike probably a half a mile to get into Lake Leba and we got them out of Lake Leba, because we could not get down Ridge Road,” Nielsen said.
On Wednesday afternoon, water flowed steadily over Ridge Road, south of Military Avenue. It flowed over a bike trail along the road as well.
Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputy Brie Frank said an ice jam that’s remained on the Platte River since Jan. 30 has caused water to flow onto Big Island and Ridge roads.
At 2 a.m. Wednesday, the water channeled through Big Island and Summer Haven Lake near Ridge Road, Frank said. Water flowed between Summer Haven and Lake Leba and went over Ridge Road.
Ridge Road is closed at the State Lakes Road, Frank said.
The ice jam remains along the Platte River.
“As that begins to break up, hopefully this water will dissipate, however, ice jams are so unpredictable that the water that’s flowing now could change at any minute so residents along this area need to still be vigilant of where the water will be next,” Frank said.
The public is asked to respect the privacy of residents who live in this area and avoid it for now until the water recedes, she said.
“People need to heed the warnings,” Nielsen added. “We sent warnings out last night (Tuesday) at 10 or 11 o’clock that the lakes were going to come up and there was a possibility of more flooding and there’s still a lot of people down in there in the private lakes areas.”