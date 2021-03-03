Watch Now: Flooding leads to evacuations

Seven people were evacuated from Big Island Road and a private lake Wednesday morning, March 3, 2021, due to flooding.

People who live in the Big Island and South Ridge Road areas are asked to remain vigilant in monitoring flood conditions and the public is asked to avoid these areas.

Carl Nielsen, chief of the Fremont Rural Volunteer Fire Department, said two people were evacuated from the private lake at about 9 a.m. and then five from the west end of Big Island Road at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Nielsen said no injuries occurred.

“The family on the west end of Big Island Road had to hike probably a half a mile to get into Lake Leba and we got them out of Lake Leba, because we could not get down Ridge Road,” Nielsen said.

On Wednesday afternoon, water flowed steadily over Ridge Road, south of Military Avenue. It flowed over a bike trail along the road as well.

Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputy Brie Frank said an ice jam that’s remained on the Platte River since Jan. 30 has caused water to flow onto Big Island and Ridge roads.

