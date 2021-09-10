WATCH NOW: FMS students take part in Outdoor Education Day at Johnson Lake

“I kind of liked doing the nets with the creatures, that was very nice,” she said. “I liked pretty much everything, especially the tractor.”

Although the students enjoy activities all throughout day, Beam said the fishing session is a favorite of theirs, even if many of them are nervous just putting a worm on their hook.

“By the end of the day, they’re going to be not only putting a worm on, but they’re going to be taking the fish off, too,” she said. “So they get more familiar with that.”

Sabatka also said she’s seen the students enjoy taking part in fishing, as well as the crime scene.

“The tree-planting, they really like that one because it’s really hands-on,” she said. “They’re not actual trees that they’re planting, but they at least get the concept of how to plant the trees.”

Additionally, Beam said the event shows students career opportunities in getting to talk with wildlife professionals.

“It just exposes them to some experiences that as city kids, they don’t normally see on a daily basis or get to experience,” she said. “They get to ride a tractor when they do the tree-planting, so many of them have never actually gotten to do that either.”