WATCH NOW: FMS students take part in Outdoor Education Day at Johnson Lake

Whether it was casting a fishing line, jumping on a tractor or watching a drone take flight, Fremont Middle School students got a taste of the outdoors at Johnson Lake Thursday.
The school’s Outdoor Education Day was held throughout the day and had members of the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District and Nebraska Game and Parks Commission educating seventh-grade students.
Alisa Beam, who has taught at FMS for 17 years, said the event has been a mainstay of the school for more than 10 years and has changed since its creation.
“We used to just have the fish, the game and parks come and bring the poles, and so the kids would just come out for an hour-and-a-half and fish and go back inside and finish our day,” she said. “And then it just kind of evolved to adding more things and making an entire day out of it.”
Last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as Beam said the event includes students, teachers and volunteers.
“A lot of the game and parks volunteers are an older population, so they wanted to keep their volunteers safe and we couldn’t have the event last year,” she said.
The seventh-graders rotated through three different sessions from 8:40 a.m. to 2:55 p.m. One of the sessions had students fishing at the lake after an instruction from Nebraska Game and Parks.
Another session had students rotate through presenters from the LPNNRD, including one talking to them about drones.
“They’re kind of talking about what we do with drones, what we use it for at the NRD, and then they also watch it,” LPNNRD Information Coordinator Lacey Sabatka said. “We’ll fly it, and they’ll get to see what’s going on.”
Students also got to observe a tree-planting tractor and sit inside, catch macroinvertebrates with a net, see animal hides and antlers and take part in a “wildlife CSI.”
“One includes a turkey and a hunter, one’s with a skunk and a duck, just a couple of different wildlife,” Sabatka said. “So something happened, and the kids have to decide what all happened and what animals were involved in that crime scene.”
The final session was teacher-led, as Beam said she had her students take part in leaf rubs, tree identification and a nature poem.
“They did a map activity where they mapped different things on a Johnson Lake map and they did a math game and then a team-building relay race,” she said. “So we make a full day out of it.”
Seventh-grader Emma Lockhart said she enjoyed learning about the drones and Nebraska wildlife, including the danger of some animals including badgers.
“I kind of liked doing the nets with the creatures, that was very nice,” she said. “I liked pretty much everything, especially the tractor.”
Although the students enjoy activities all throughout day, Beam said the fishing session is a favorite of theirs, even if many of them are nervous just putting a worm on their hook.
“By the end of the day, they’re going to be not only putting a worm on, but they’re going to be taking the fish off, too,” she said. “So they get more familiar with that.”
Sabatka also said she’s seen the students enjoy taking part in fishing, as well as the crime scene.
“The tree-planting, they really like that one because it’s really hands-on,” she said. “They’re not actual trees that they’re planting, but they at least get the concept of how to plant the trees.”
Additionally, Beam said the event shows students career opportunities in getting to talk with wildlife professionals.
“It just exposes them to some experiences that as city kids, they don’t normally see on a daily basis or get to experience,” she said. “They get to ride a tractor when they do the tree-planting, so many of them have never actually gotten to do that either.”
Sabatka said the event is just one way the LPNNRD promotes education throughout its district, even outside of the classroom.
“We really like things that are hands-on,” she said. “We get the kids involved as much as possible, teaching them all about wildlife, tree-planting, what things we need to conserve and preserve and just all of the gadgets that we use, too, for projects.”