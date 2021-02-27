WATCH NOW: FNBO's mortgage department reaching out to community for home-buying process

Like working in-person, Mueller said buyers will still get a dedicated mortgage loan officer.

"However, we just have some automated systems that just make life easy," he said. "So for instance, if Mandy talks to someone over the phone and they would like to go ahead and get their pre-approval done, instead of them taking time off their work day in the middle of the day to come see a banker, they don't have to take off work to do that."

Mueller said after the mortgage officers email buyers a link, they can log in, fill out the required information, submit the information and get a pre-approval the same day.

Additionally, buyers can upload documentation such as pay stubs and tax returns rather than having to bring them in to the bank.

"It's all safe, secure, right online and you can do it from home," he said. "But we're here to kind of watch the backend of that system and make sure that file goes from inception to close with that house."

The portal also allows FNBO to check with realtors if a loan would apply for programs like with the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority. Rosales said customers can also pull their credit report on their own through the portal.