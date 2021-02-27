WATCH NOW: FNBO's mortgage department reaching out to community for home-buying process

As a mortgage lender at First National Bank of Omaha in Fremont, Mandy Ostdiek said she's just as excited to see people purchase a new home as they are.
"It's always rewarding when you can help somebody buy their first house, even their second or third," she said. "But it's really rewarding when it's that very first house."
At FNBO's mortgage department, the team helps guide the Fremont community through the home-buying process with pre-approvals, as well as refinances.
Having worked at FNBO for 16 years, Ostdiek spent 13 years on the retail side before moving to the mortgage department three years ago.
"As someone who was born and raised in Fremont, I'm just very happy to be part of a bank that's always changing for the good and building community relationships," she said.
Ostdiek is joined by mortgage lender Alma Rosales, who recently joined the team. The two have worked with each other for years through Leadership Fremont.
"We were on several boards together, so I was very blessed that I now have a partner who is willing to get out there with me and just meet everybody in the community's needs," Ostdiek said.
With 14 years of banking experience, Rosales said she enjoys the close teamwork at FNBO.
"I love having the opportunity to help customers with buying their first home or doing any refinances with what the market is right now," Rosales said.
The mortgage team is assisted by commercial lender Matthew Mueller, who has been with the bank for five years. In January, he also took the role of city ambassador, in which he coordinate events with nonprofits, boards and fundraising.
"My role here with some of that is just to try to help guide in any way that I can with some of the mortgage pieces," he said. "I was a mortgage loan officer before at another bank in another city a while ago and I have some expertise in that, so I'm just trying to help kind of guide with some of those things and just trying to help the team out growing that portfolio."
Mueller said since Ostdiek joined the mortgage team, she's charged forward with new ideas to help the Fremont community.
With the recent hiring of Rosales, Ostdiek said her bilingual ability has helped them to reach a wider audience in the area.
"Having that extra special piece toward our department has helped, because she can actually help everybody who needs a Spanish-speaking lender," she said. "So I think that was an added bonus for us, because that was something that we were lacking in our department."
Rosales said often times, purchasing a home is something people are nervous or stressed out about, but working with someone who speaks their language gives them hope.
"Now, they're excited more than being nervous," she said. "And knowing that I can give them the advice and help them throughout the application, all the way to when it closes, that's huge for both of us."
Mueller said bringing on Rosales was a "huge win" for helping FNBO reach out to Fremont's Hispanic population.
"Everybody wants to own a house, and we want to be able to service them the best way we can," he said. "And they feel more comfortable speaking in their first language, just like I would as well."
Additionally, FNBO's mortgage department is furthering its efforts with the launch of its online portal in December 2020. The website allows for home-buyers to speed through the process right from their phone or computer.
"We still have those customers that want to sit down face to face and have a conversation, and we can do that," Ostdiek said. "The online portal actually allows us to fill out the application for the customer and then send them an invite."
Although COVID-19 forced many operations online, Ostdiek said the portal was in the works for several years prior to the pandemic.
"The pandemic kind of spearheaded it even more," Mueller said. "It's been a thing there, and we're really trying to focus a lot on technology because that's where a lot of things are going."
Like working in-person, Mueller said buyers will still get a dedicated mortgage loan officer.
"However, we just have some automated systems that just make life easy," he said. "So for instance, if Mandy talks to someone over the phone and they would like to go ahead and get their pre-approval done, instead of them taking time off their work day in the middle of the day to come see a banker, they don't have to take off work to do that."
Mueller said after the mortgage officers email buyers a link, they can log in, fill out the required information, submit the information and get a pre-approval the same day.
Additionally, buyers can upload documentation such as pay stubs and tax returns rather than having to bring them in to the bank.
"It's all safe, secure, right online and you can do it from home," he said. "But we're here to kind of watch the backend of that system and make sure that file goes from inception to close with that house."
The portal also allows FNBO to check with realtors if a loan would apply for programs like with the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority. Rosales said customers can also pull their credit report on their own through the portal.
"We've also helped customers with, maybe they're not ready now to buy that house, but they want to get ready within the next year to purchase that home," she said. "So we can advise them on what to do, how we can prepare them to have them be ready at that time."
Although the mortgage lenders are busy every day with phone calls and emails for getting refinance inquiries and pre-approvals, Ostdiek said the portal makes it a much more seamless effort.
"For refinances, this gives us an opportunity to kind of figure out, 'OK, what would benefit best for the customer: Doing a cash-out, just a limited refinance?'" she said. "This also gives us the opportunity to kind of wait around if somebody wants a specific rate, and once that rate's available, then we can lock them right away."
Mueller said the new portal allows for a multitude of communications, which is something he's seen the mortgage department move toward in recent years, as well as something that's vital for people new to the home-buying process.
"We kind of know the steps that it takes," he said. "So I think what's really kind of changed is just that way of communicating to not only the customer, but also the real estate agents in town, as well as just kind of letting them know how to kind of get everything from start to finish."
For Rosales, nothing feels better than getting the keys to a house in the hands of an excited customer.
"It feels great, because I've done something for them, and at the same time, that experience for myself and for that customer is huge," she said.
Many of FNBO's customers are first-time homebuyers who had previously rented, Mueller said, making the process much more rewarding as they finally have a place of their own.
"There's some pride in that, and I think that's really what kind of our joy is as lenders, to kind of help do those types of things and really help people achieve those goals and dreams and some of those earmarks that you'd call in life, that milestone of owning your first house," he said. "It's a pretty cool deal."
Ostdiek said the relationships with customers even extend past the deal, with many returning to the bank to show pictures of what they've done with the house or to ask questions.
"When you are obviously dealing with your first-time homebuyer, they have tons of questions," she said. "And the patience and being able to answer all of those questions and having that honest, great relationship is key to that."
Even if people are just curious to see if they qualify for a house, Mueller said FNBO invites anyone to their service to help them reach their dreams.
"We'd love to help you through that process and get the home of your dreams right there and just kind of get to that point," he said. "We have a dedicated service right here in Fremont, and we just want to help it grow."