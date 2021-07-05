 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Food, fireworks, fellowship part of 2021 July Fourth
WATCH NOW: Food, fireworks, fellowship part of 2021 July Fourth

Thousands of spectators are estimated to have seen the July 3 fireworks display at Christensen Field in Fremont.

After more than a year of fear, the July Fourth weekend looked a little more normal in 2021.

Families and friends gathered to celebrate an Independence Day that may have taken on a new meaning for people who’ve been so isolated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

People watching fireworks from church parking lot

Spectators watch fireworks shot off on July 3 during the July Fourth show at Christensen Field in Fremont. These fireworks-watchers were in the Full Life Church parking lot across from the highway.

Some precautions still prevailed.

With a gloved hand, Jo Royuk picked up a cookie and handed it to Jan Niles, who was in line for a July 3 potluck meal at Lifegate Church in Fremont. Volunteers also carefully served hamburgers and other side dishes instead of having guests serve themselves.

The dessert table

With a gloved hand, Jo Royuk, right, picks up a cookie for Jan Niles, both of Fremont, on July 3 during the potluck at Lifegate Church in Fremont.

Families seemed to sit in groups apart from each other in the church parking lot, but other folks meandered up to those groups to talk or pet a friendly pup on a leash.

This was the first year for the church’s event, described as a family grill out and potluck. The Fremont campus of the multi-site church opened in the former Oriental Trade Company building, 2407 N. Colorado Ave., in December 2020.

Pastor and burgers

Roger Wilson, campus pastor of Lifegate Church in Fremont grills hamburgers and hot dogs during a gathering on July 3 before the fireworks show at Christensen Field. Event-goers were able to watch fireworks from the church parking lot across the highway from the show.

“We heard that the fireworks were amazing, right across from our parking lot, so we thought we would rally the troops and we’ve invited the neighborhood to come,” said Campus Pastor Robert Wilson. “Anybody can come. They don’t have to be part of our church. We thought we’d have a party, worship the Lord and celebrate our freedom.”

2021 Fireworks show

Colorful fireworks light up the night sky over Christensen Field in Fremont on July 3.

Wilson, who anticipated a crowd of 150 to 200 people, stayed busy grilling hamburgers and hot dogs in the church parking lot.

The church’s worship band sang and played music outdoors while listeners ate their meals.

Praise band outside at LifeGate Church

The Lifegate Church praise band performed July 3 in the church parking lot before the fireworks show at Christensen Field in Fremont. Front left are Abbey Melhus, Kurt Waggoner and T.J. Bliss. In back is Nathaniel Miller. Not pictured are Joshua Miller and Ben Wotipka.

“It’s a good turnout,” said Royuk, who busily served chocolate chip cookies, Rice Crispies treats, rhubarb cobbler and other goodies.

Other Fremonters had their own gatherings.

In the nearby ESU 2 parking lot, Leslie Hunke of Fremont carried a small yellow fire extinguisher as she lighted small fireworks and supervised her daughter, Vivian Bussen of Fremont and the child’s cousins’ Charlotte and Wyatt Kolar of Omaha.

Mom and kids

With a fire extinguisher in hand, Leslie Hunke of Fremont watches a little smoking tank as Charlotte and Wyatt Kolar of Omaha and Vivian Bussen of Fremont also watch. The group were among people in the ESU 2 parking lot on July 3 before the fireworks show at Christensen Field.

Hunke said she and family members have gathered in the parking lot for 10 years.

“We get a pizza and sit here and do our fireworks before the big fireworks show,” Hunke said.

As in past years, cars and trucks parked along a grassy ditch area between U.S. Highway 30 and a nearby access road. Fireworks watchers sat in lawn chairs near their vehicles or in parking lots. They came with beverages and snacks awaiting the 20th annual fireworks show.

The event began promptly at 10 p.m. July 3 at Christensen Field.

Area residents watch fireworks at Christensen Field

Area residents watch the July 3 fireworks show at Christensen Field in Fremont. Spectators sat in vehicles in grassy ditches or in nearby parking lots or along nearby streets to watch the 20th annual show.

Spectators clapped and cheered as fireworks burst into view against the inky black sky.

The finale featured a bright and colorful display. Huge blossoms of color suddenly appeared in the sky then cascaded down through it amid the popping and crackling sounds of other fireworks.

An estimated 20,000 people from Fremont and nearby areas watch the show, said Ron Vlach, chief pyrotechnic coordinator.

Fireworks blue and red

A variety of colorful fireworks light up the night sky during the July 3 show at Christensen Field in Fremont.

“People come from Omaha to see our show, because the show we put on can’t be put on anywhere else. The area that we have to shoot it is huge,” Vlach told the Tribune last week.

Vlach appreciates those who contribute to the show.

“The sponsors are the key,” Vlach said. “We get donations from a lot of people in Fremont. If it wasn’t for those generous people, we wouldn’t be allowed to do what we do.”

People in line at church during potluck

Participants wait in line during a potluck on July 3 at Lifegate Church in Fremont before the fireworks show at Christensen Field.

Vlach, a Vietnam veteran who’s coordinated the show for years, said he believes it honors people who serve or who have served in the military.

Wilson was clearly impressed by the show.

Spectators watching July 4th fireworks show

Spectators watch fireworks shot off on July 3 during the July Fourth show at Christensen Field in Fremont. These fireworks-watchers were in the Full Life Church parking lot across from the highway.

“It was awesome,” Wilson said. “It’s one of the more impressive fireworks displays that I’ve seen.”

