WATCH NOW: Food, fireworks, fellowship part of 2021 July Fourth

After more than a year of fear, the July Fourth weekend looked a little more normal in 2021.

Families and friends gathered to celebrate an Independence Day that may have taken on a new meaning for people who’ve been so isolated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some precautions still prevailed.

With a gloved hand, Jo Royuk picked up a cookie and handed it to Jan Niles, who was in line for a July 3 potluck meal at Lifegate Church in Fremont. Volunteers also carefully served hamburgers and other side dishes instead of having guests serve themselves.

Families seemed to sit in groups apart from each other in the church parking lot, but other folks meandered up to those groups to talk or pet a friendly pup on a leash.

This was the first year for the church’s event, described as a family grill out and potluck. The Fremont campus of the multi-site church opened in the former Oriental Trade Company building, 2407 N. Colorado Ave., in December 2020.