WATCH NOW: Food, fireworks, fellowship part of 2021 July Fourth

After more than a year of fear, the July Fourth weekend looked a little more normal in 2021.
Families and friends gathered to celebrate an Independence Day that may have taken on a new meaning for people who’ve been so isolated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some precautions still prevailed.
With a gloved hand, Jo Royuk picked up a cookie and handed it to Jan Niles, who was in line for a July 3 potluck meal at Lifegate Church in Fremont. Volunteers also carefully served hamburgers and other side dishes instead of having guests serve themselves.
Families seemed to sit in groups apart from each other in the church parking lot, but other folks meandered up to those groups to talk or pet a friendly pup on a leash.
This was the first year for the church’s event, described as a family grill out and potluck. The Fremont campus of the multi-site church opened in the former Oriental Trade Company building, 2407 N. Colorado Ave., in December 2020.
“We heard that the fireworks were amazing, right across from our parking lot, so we thought we would rally the troops and we’ve invited the neighborhood to come,” said Campus Pastor Robert Wilson. “Anybody can come. They don’t have to be part of our church. We thought we’d have a party, worship the Lord and celebrate our freedom.”
Wilson, who anticipated a crowd of 150 to 200 people, stayed busy grilling hamburgers and hot dogs in the church parking lot.
The church’s worship band sang and played music outdoors while listeners ate their meals.
“It’s a good turnout,” said Royuk, who busily served chocolate chip cookies, Rice Crispies treats, rhubarb cobbler and other goodies.
Other Fremonters had their own gatherings.
In the nearby ESU 2 parking lot, Leslie Hunke of Fremont carried a small yellow fire extinguisher as she lighted small fireworks and supervised her daughter, Vivian Bussen of Fremont and the child’s cousins’ Charlotte and Wyatt Kolar of Omaha.
Hunke said she and family members have gathered in the parking lot for 10 years.
“We get a pizza and sit here and do our fireworks before the big fireworks show,” Hunke said.
As in past years, cars and trucks parked along a grassy ditch area between U.S. Highway 30 and a nearby access road. Fireworks watchers sat in lawn chairs near their vehicles or in parking lots. They came with beverages and snacks awaiting the 20th annual fireworks show.
The event began promptly at 10 p.m. July 3 at Christensen Field.
Spectators clapped and cheered as fireworks burst into view against the inky black sky.
The finale featured a bright and colorful display. Huge blossoms of color suddenly appeared in the sky then cascaded down through it amid the popping and crackling sounds of other fireworks.
An estimated 20,000 people from Fremont and nearby areas watch the show, said Ron Vlach, chief pyrotechnic coordinator.
“People come from Omaha to see our show, because the show we put on can’t be put on anywhere else. The area that we have to shoot it is huge,” Vlach told the Tribune last week.
Vlach appreciates those who contribute to the show.
“The sponsors are the key,” Vlach said. “We get donations from a lot of people in Fremont. If it wasn’t for those generous people, we wouldn’t be allowed to do what we do.”
Vlach, a Vietnam veteran who’s coordinated the show for years, said he believes it honors people who serve or who have served in the military.
Wilson was clearly impressed by the show.
“It was awesome,” Wilson said. “It’s one of the more impressive fireworks displays that I’ve seen.”