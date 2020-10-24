WATCH NOW: Fortenberry visits Fremont to discuss PPP loan with Promedcare

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry visited Promedcare in Fremont to discuss the in-home care and medical equipment company receiving a loan from the Paycheck Protection Program Friday afternoon.

“I appreciate what you do, because what you’re doing is what everyone is talking about, is the hidden problem underneath the virus of people feeling isolated and alone and separated from family, which honestly, is integral to health,” he told the company’s staff. “That’s part of the reason you’re in this business, to keep people in their homes as long as they can to provide an intimate level of care.”

The discussion was part of Fortenberry’s tour across his district to visit businesses impacted by the PPP, which was passed by the House of Representatives last April.

“That’s a primary reason we wanted to interview with you, to see what your experience has been and what seems to be working and what counsel advice you can give us as we move forward particularly with federal expenditures,” he told staff.

Available last summer, the $669 billion loan helped small businesses around the country. Promedcare President Andrew Foxhoven told the Fremont Tribune that with the PPP funds, the company was able to keep all of its staff employed since the pandemic began.