Watch Now: Four hundred attend library kickoff party at the park

Lennox Paulsen wore a big smile as he sailed through the air on a swing.

Ellie Bieker smiled, too, while riding a plastic yellow horse on a spring, and Jaziel Lopez was ready to jump inside the multi-colored inflatable.

All three children were among 400 kids and adults who attended the kickoff party for Keene Memorial Library’s Summer Reading Program.

Although event organizers kept an eye out for possible rain, the party took place as planned on Monday afternoon at John C. Fremont City Park.

“Oceans of Possibilities” is the theme for the library program which runs through July 15.

Kids, teens and adults are encouraged to participate in this free reading activity.

Prizes are available for people of all ages.

“The overall goal is to keep kids reading over the summer,” said Justine Ridder, children’s librarian. “It helps them keep the skills they’ve learned throughout the past school year. Our goal is to keep their brains turned on during the summer.”

The goal is to read for 30 days this summer.

“We don’t necessarily need them to tell us how long they read or what specific books they read,” Ridder said. “We just want them to have a goal of reading every day – to get in that habit.”

Participants can visit the library’s website at fremontne.gov/library and go to the Beanstack link. There, they can create an account and log their reading days.

Paper log sheets are available at the library for those who wish to track their days that way.

Once kids reach their 10-day goal, they can come into the library for a prize. The same is true when they reach their 20-day goal.

When kids reach their 30-day goal their names will go into a drawing for the grand prize.

As of Monday morning, 366 people had pre-registered for the program.

Ridder previously went to local schools to promote the program and said it looks like kids, parents and teachers are excited about the opportunity.

She said the library has a competition with the schools to see which can sign up the most students. The winning school gets a trophy for the year.

“We’re excited to see that competition between the schools,” she said.

Excitement could be seen during the park party, too.

Kids could get a cookie and a white plastic bag with information. Moms with strollers chatted in small groups in the grass.

Older kids played kickball west of the huge, brightly colored inflatable.

On the east end of the park, several children climbed all over multi-colored playground equipment, while parents watched nearby.

“We almost always take part in the library’s summer events,” said Ellie’s mom, Jayme Bieker. “They’re free and we like taking part in community activities.”

Lennox’s mom, Brea, also appreciated being able to take her children, who also include 5-year-old twins Piper and Briar, to a local event.

“I think it’s a good thing for the Fremont community,” Paulsen, said. “The kids can play freely and it’s safe for them.”

Both moms appreciated the mild temperatures.

“You can’t beat this weather,” Bieker said. “It’s the perfect day for it.”

Before the event, Ridder said she hoped more reluctant readers might be drawn to the event by the activities — and then might be encouraged to check out a book.

Ridder believes it’s important to get people into a habit of reading every day – which helps with lifelong learning.

“It keeps those brains turned on,” Ridder said. “We can get zoned out watching TV, playing games, social media. We want to make sure we keep our brains turned on and keep learning throughout life. I think it’s good for everyone.”

