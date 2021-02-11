WATCH NOW: Freezing temperatures likely mean ice jam is here to stay, county emergency official says

The possibility of an ice jam in March only adds more concern to potential flooding risks, according to NWS Hydrologist David Pearson.

“The concern is that, once you get to March, it can get really volatile because you can get really warm days and melting all in one day,” he said. “It would be problematic.”

Pearson went on to say it’s hard to tell how severe the issue could become in March at the moment due to the unknown depth of the ice in the river.

“There’s a lot of wait and see,” he said. “Unfortunately, we just don’t have the things that we’re concerned about finished yet. We’re still making ice and when we get into March, we’re going to be really watching for rain and any kind of fast warm up.”

Heading into March, Smith said a week or two of temperatures in the low 40s or 50s, along with nightly temperatures capping at 30 degrees, could help to slowly alleviate the threat of future flooding and jams.

While both Smith and Pearson are observing the current state of the jam as the month progresses, they recommended that residents living along the floodway be prepared for flooding or any other sudden changes in the river.

“People who have things along the river, they should move it,” Pearson said. “Now is the time to get it out of there, not when things are happening.”

