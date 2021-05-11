 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Fremont Antique Car Club plans fundraising cruise
WATCH NOW: Fremont Antique Car Club plans fundraising cruise

Gary Morris, board member at large for the Fremont Antique Car Club, talks about a fundraising cruise set for Sunday.

It’s a chance to go for a drive and raise money for charity at the same time.

The Fremont Antique Car Club will host its 2021 Charity Cruise. The public is invited to participate in the event, which starts with registration at 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Rosenbauer Aerials, 870 S. Broad St., in Fremont. The cruise starts at 1 p.m., rain or shine.

Cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome. People need not have a classic car or motorcycle to participate.

Gary Morris and Mustang

Fremonter Gary Morris stands near his Mustang. The local man is part of the Fremont Antique Car Club, which will have its 2021 Charity Cruise on Sunday. Registration for the May 16th event starts at 12:30 p.m. in the Rosenbauer Aerials parking lot.

“You could drive your SUV,” said Gary Morris, board member at large for the club.

There is no registration fee. Cost is $10 per ticket. Tickets will be drawn for prizes, including oil changes and cash.

“The Fremont area vendors have been more than generous,” Morris said. “We’ve got about 20 vendors who have donated awesome prizes.”

Previous car event

Members and guests take part in a previous event that the Fremont Antique Car Club sponsored.

Tickets will be drawn until all prizes have been given away. Morris hopes people will buy a ticket or two.

All event proceeds will benefit the Disabled American Veterans Joseph C.H. Bales Chapter 18 in Fremont and the Fremont Area Veterans Coalition. During the last year, the coalition has donated more than 200 shadow boxes to area veterans. A shadow box houses a veteran’s military awards and medals which can be passed down to family for generations.

“These mean a lot to people,” Morris said.

FRE Inside of car.jpg

This is the inside of Gary Morris' Mustang. The local man is part of the Fremont Antique Car Club, which will have its 2021 Charity Cruise on Sunday .The public is invited to the May 16th event.

From Rosenbauer Aerials, the approximately 75-mile cruise will extend to the Dew Drop Inn in Kennard to the Blair Country Club to the One Horse Saloon in Nickerson and then to the Wooden Windmill restaurant, 1155 S. Broad St., Fremont. Maps of the route will be provided.

Participants will spend about 30 minutes at each stop, where they can talk and buy their own refreshments.

“It’s real informal,” Morris said. “You can visit with people about their cars or motorcycles.”

Car parking lot

Car enthusiasts wait in the parking lot of the Rosenbauer Aerials parking lot during a previous event.

Plans are to reach the Wooden Windmill by 4:30 or 4:45 p.m.

Awards and door prizes will be awarded at the Wooden Windmill. Participants also can have a meal together at the restaurant. Participants will purchase their own meals.

Back of Mustang

This is the back of Gary Morris's Mustang. The local resident is part of the Fremont Antique Car Club, which will have its 2021 Charity Cruise on Sunday. Registration for the May 16th event starts at 12:30 p.m. in the Rosenbauer Aerials parking lot.

Morris believes the cruise will provide attendees a chance to meet new people and enjoy a scenic ride. Morris noted that participants need not be good navigators to take part in the event. They can pick another participant to follow along the route.

For more information, call 402-719-5594.

