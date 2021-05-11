WATCH NOW: Fremont Antique Car Club plans fundraising cruise

It’s a chance to go for a drive and raise money for charity at the same time.

The Fremont Antique Car Club will host its 2021 Charity Cruise. The public is invited to participate in the event, which starts with registration at 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Rosenbauer Aerials, 870 S. Broad St., in Fremont. The cruise starts at 1 p.m., rain or shine.

Cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome. People need not have a classic car or motorcycle to participate.

“You could drive your SUV,” said Gary Morris, board member at large for the club.

There is no registration fee. Cost is $10 per ticket. Tickets will be drawn for prizes, including oil changes and cash.

“The Fremont area vendors have been more than generous,” Morris said. “We’ve got about 20 vendors who have donated awesome prizes.”

Tickets will be drawn until all prizes have been given away. Morris hopes people will buy a ticket or two.