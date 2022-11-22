So will a Humanities Nebraska speaker and artists with works both fun and festive.

From historical to holiday events, the Fremont Area Art Association (FAAA) is planning an array of exhibits and programs designed to be entertaining and educational.

“We hope people get involved with the many programs that the gallery offers, because the programs are enriching for both children and adults and supporting the gallery ensures that the arts will thrive in Fremont,” said Lindi Janulewicz, FAAA executive director.

Admission is free to all events, except for the Third Thursday Luncheon. Gallery hours are 1-4 p.m., Tuesdays-Sundays.

A roundup of activities, which will take place in the downtown gallery, includes:

MainStreet of Fremont’s Annual Christmas Walk, Saturday. Nov. 26.

_ Christmas music will play in the gallery at 92 W. Sixth St. The art association is partnering with Keene Memorial Library to offer a craft, cookies and Storytime from 5-7 p.m.

Karen Shoemaker, Tuesday, Nov. 29

. _ The Humanities Nebraska speaker will talk about her book, “The Meaning of Names,” starting at 2 p.m., in the gallery. Shoemaker, the author of several books, will focus on World War I and how people were treated, because of their last names.

“For instance, if your last name was German, you were somewhat ostracized,” Janulewicz said.

Shoemaker will read excerpts from her book and present her findings. This will be the last opportunity to see the World War I exhibit.

“Lost and Forgotten: Photos from WWI” exhibit on display through Tuesday, Nov. 29.

The exhibit features the photography of the late Rudolph “Doc” Henry Cook, who served during the war and recorded the daily lives of American soldiers.

Cook never received credit for his work, but former Fremonter Molly Millie Anderson found Cook’s negatives from which photographer Ken Shuster of Fremont made prints.

Storytime with Santa on Thursday, Dec. 1.

The art association is partnering with Keene Memorial Library for the event, which will include Storytime with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

It also includes cookies, Christmas songs, a Christmas craft and a photo opportunity with the big man in red.

“Funtastic Fibers” exhibit on display now through December

in the FAAA’s Barbara Tellatin Gallery. Dorothy Tuma leads the Funtastic Fibers group of Omaha, whose members create a variety of fiber artworks.

“We’re delighted to have their exhibit here,” Janulewicz said.

“Presidential Holiday Cards” exhibit in December

in the Dugan Gallery.

This is former Nebraska Secretary of State Allen Beermann’s personal collection of greeting cards from U.S. President during the last 50 years.

“Holiday Miniatures” exhibit in December

in the Dugan Gallery. This exhibit features a display of holiday-themed, handmade miniature vignettes. The intricate vignettes look like rooms and scenes from a dollhouse.

Exhibit reception, Friday, Dec. 9. Tuma, Beermann and representatives from the miniatures guild will attend the reception from 5-7 p.m. Admission is free.

Third Thursday Luncheon on Dec. 15.

Tuma, Beermann and miniatures guild representatives will attend this event, which starts at 11:30 a.m. Reservations are required. Cost is $15 per person. Reservations are preferred by Friday, Dec. 9.

Janulewicz said the Art Emporium gift shop is open from 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays and has much holiday inventory and unique gift items.

The art association will embark on building updates and renovations in the gallery after the new year and there will be no exhibits in January.

While the gallery space will be closed due to construction, the Art Emporium gift shop will remain open, but gallery space will be closed due to construction.

Exhibits will resume in February.

Janulewicz also said art association is launching its 2023 membership drive.

By becoming members, people are supporting the legacy of arts in this community and making arts accessible to all who live in this area.

“It’s important to support the gallery and be part of the arts community in Fremont,” Janulewicz said. “We encourage individuals and businesses to invest in our mission.”

The art association has different levels of membership, which come with various advantages. Members receive the FAAA newsletter and discounted rates on classes.

“People patronize businesses that invest in causes important to them,” Janulewicz said. “I’m encouraging businesses in town to become corporate members of the gallery, because our membership base is passionate about supporting companies that invest in the gallery.”

The public can renew or signup for membership on the FAAA website 92west.org.