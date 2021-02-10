WATCH NOW: Fremont band Always Tyrants releasing debut album later this month

After six years making music together, Always Tyrants is starting to see its vision fully formed, lead singer Matt Bechtel said.
“We’ve had a couple plays on radio, and we’ll do a couple promotions on radio,” he said. “So pretty much everything that we’ve wanted from the beginning, now’s the time where it all feels like it’s starting to come together.”
On Feb. 26, the Fremont hard rock band will release its debut album, “These Days.” The band consists of Bechtel, a former member of the Fremont City Council, guitarist Alec Windeshausen, bassist Alex Iniguez and drummer Zac Windeshausen.
The four bandmembers, who attended Fremont Middle School and Fremont High School together, have performed together as a band since 2015.
For as long as he can remember, Bechtel said he’s wanted to be a performer, with dreams of being in a band emerging in his tweens.
“In high school, I was definitely the kid that would spend the money that was supposed to be for lunch on CDs or DVDs,” he said. “And during school, I’d always be drawing logos of a band or even practicing my autograph.”
At age 19, Bechtel ran for the Fremont City Council, but lost to John Anderson in 2014. He eventually ran again in 2016 and won, serving four years before stepping down in 2020.
“It was something that I truly thought I could help people in the town in that position, so I thought it was just a good thing to do and I went for it,” Bechtel said. “But I have no ambitions of being a politician or even being in politics at all; my ambitions essentially start and stop at making art that I’m proud of and enjoying my friends and family.”
Bechtel formed Always Tyrants in January 2015, shortly after his first election loss, along with Iniguez, his childhood friend who also had been exposed to music at a young age.
“I grew up in a household with a mom that was a bassist in a band,” Iniguez said. “And my aunt was also in the same band as a drummer, so I kind of followed those two passions.”
Iniguez initially joined the band as the drummer before having to leave for a year due to a career opportunity in another city.
“When I came back, Zac did very well filling the position as our drummer, way better than I could ever be, and so I kind of started picking up the bass guitar and have just been working with it ever since,” he said. “So that’s kind of what led me to where I am now, and I absolutely love it.”
Like the other bandmembers, Zac Windeshausen’s musical passion also grew from a young age along with Alec Windeshausen, his brother.
“My father owned a bar, and I recall when I was probably about 4 or 5 years old going to watch live shows there,” he said. “And I think that kind of rooted the music aspect of my life.”
Alec Windeshausen said these live performances opened his eyes, along with his brother’s, to classic rock.
“We kind of enjoyed digging around, finding old songs that people don’t know of,” he said. “And so it started there and kind of grew.”
From the very beginning, Always Tyrants’ sound has been strictly hard rock, Bechtel said, recalling two comparisons listeners had made.
“One person at our first show said it was like a mix of Mötley Crüe and Nirvana, which are awesome; Those are two big influences for me,” he said. “And then at a festival in Fremont once, someone said we sounded like Red Hot Chili Peppers and Black Sabbath.”
But despite the band staying close to the genre, Bechtel, also a fan of hip hop, said the bandmembers have diverse backgrounds that contribute to the sound.
“Alex is big with ’60s and ’70s, and I think a lot of our tones come from those old-school riffs, and then you add lyrics with me that are more inspired by more modern rock and more authentic, speaking directly to the point,” he said. “And I think that that’s a huge portion of what makes our sound what it is.”
Since forming, the band has performed multiple live shows, including opening for outlaw country singer Shooter Jennings in 2018.
In November 2019, Always Tyrants traveled to Sioux City, Iowa, to start recordings on what would be the band’s debut album. The material they brought with them was a mix of old and new songs, Bechtel said.
One of the songs, “Greed,” was the first the band had ever written, while lead single “These Days” was written two years ago. The band’s upcoming single, “Nostalgic,” was written a few months before hitting the studio.
“How we picked our songs was, rather than doing a hodgepodge of songs with random themes, we kind of kept the same themes of pursuing your dreams and success and money and passion and purpose,” Bechtel said. “All the songs on the album relate to that in some way, and so we kind of kept it to the same theme when choosing what songs we were going to use.”
Always Tyrants got to work in the studio, which was a practice space that bands could rent.
“There’s no heating or air, so you definitely felt the temperature every day that we went in there,” Bechtel said.
However, when the COVID-19 pandemic struck in early 2020, Bechtel said the album’s recording was “majorly delayed.”
“Because Alex is a firefighter, he couldn’t cross state lines, so that kind of threw a wrench in the plans,” he said. “So we had about half of the album recorded within early 2020, and then we had to wait until this past October to finish it.”
The cover to “These Days,” which features the Grim Reaper punching a time clock, ties into the name of the record, Bechtel said.
“You’re not getting any younger and time’s running out, so it’s just a reminder,” he said. “And kind of with the whole ‘These Days’ things, these days are what matter, so what are you doing?”
On Jan. 29, Always Tyrants released the song “These Days” as its lead single for the album, along with their first music video, which Bechtel said reflected the band’s history.
“It ends with the curtain opening, and we’re playing in front of a live crowd,” he said. “So pursuing dreams and the fulfillment of doing that is really what I wanted to get across in that video.”
Always Tyrants will release “Nostalgic” as it second single on Friday, with the music video shortly to follow. “These Days” will be available on all streaming platforms, with CD copies and merchandise available at alwaystyrants.com.
“My goal is to hit the Billboard charts on this, and I think that’s highly possible,” Bechtel said. “That’s my goal right now.”
With enough material for three or four new albums, Bechtel said he wants to continue to further Always Tyrants’ online presence and fanbase.
“I think our next move, something that I’ve been wanting to do for a long time is to release a single that we could donate charitably to victims of domestic abuse,” he said. “And then I’m already thinking about what’s going to be on our next album and how we’re going to approach that.”
While COVID-19 will dictate what live shows look like, Iniguez said he also wants Always Tyrants to gain more traction on social media, as he believes the band has grown.
“I’ve listened to some homemade recordings from five, six years ago for some of our early songs, and to where we’re at now, I feel like we’ve matured a lot, our sound’s gotten a lot better, our music writing’s gotten a lot better and unique,” he said. “So I would like to hope that other people enjoy it as much as we do and we start getting more followers with it.”
For the future, Alec Windeshausen said he doesn’t want to put a cap on what Always Tyrants can achieve.
“I just kind of want to take everything as far as we can, as far as press coverage, magazines, live shows,” he said. “Just every opportunity we see, I want to kind of grab it by the throat and take it on, just kind of go bigger and have a good time doing it and say what we have to say.”