WATCH NOW: Fremont band Always Tyrants releasing debut album later this month

“It was something that I truly thought I could help people in the town in that position, so I thought it was just a good thing to do and I went for it,” Bechtel said. “But I have no ambitions of being a politician or even being in politics at all; my ambitions essentially start and stop at making art that I’m proud of and enjoying my friends and family.”

Bechtel formed Always Tyrants in January 2015, shortly after his first election loss, along with Iniguez, his childhood friend who also had been exposed to music at a young age.

“I grew up in a household with a mom that was a bassist in a band,” Iniguez said. “And my aunt was also in the same band as a drummer, so I kind of followed those two passions.”

Iniguez initially joined the band as the drummer before having to leave for a year due to a career opportunity in another city.

“When I came back, Zac did very well filling the position as our drummer, way better than I could ever be, and so I kind of started picking up the bass guitar and have just been working with it ever since,” he said. “So that’s kind of what led me to where I am now, and I absolutely love it.”

Like the other bandmembers, Zac Windeshausen’s musical passion also grew from a young age along with Alec Windeshausen, his brother.