WATCH NOW: Fremont-based Nebraska Performing Arts Hall of Fame shifts to online

“So it’s kind of a combination of both, a combination of our background and history,” he said. “And then there’s not a formal nomination process, but we do certainly listen to and consider input from the public.”

Eventually, Semrad Sr. said he hopes to include inductees from the Nebraska Music Hall of Fame, including Steve Farris of Fremont, Randy Meisner of Scottsbluff and Buddy Miles of Omaha.

For the 2020 inductees, Semrad Sr. said the hall of fame had two live shows planned at the Pla Mor Ballroom in Lincoln and one at the Slowdown in Omaha in April, May and June of 2020.

Needing to pivot due to the pandemic, Semrad Jr. said he felt ahead of the curve with online streaming with his work at Red Rebel Media.

“We were pretty quick with the trigger to jump on that bandwagon to bring in people virtually and do some inductions virtually and do some events virtually,” he said. “So that’s kind of how it came to be, and that’s what we’ve been doing until we feel safe enough to have more in-person events.”