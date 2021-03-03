WATCH NOW: Fremont-based Nebraska Performing Arts Hall of Fame shifts to online

To honor the inductees of the Nebraska Performing Arts Hall of Fame, President Mike Semrad Sr. and Vice President Mike Semrad Jr. originally had a series of concerts planned.
“And like many other live events, all three were delayed or temporarily canceled because of the virus,” Semrad Sr. said. “But with my knowledge of music history and Mike’s knowledge of technology, we’ve been able to keep the name alive.”
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the nonprofit has shifted to an online format, with both inductees and other Nebraska musicians taking part in livestreamed events.
Semrad Sr., who lives in Fremont, has been heavily involved in music for his entire life, starting piano at age 5 before moving to trumpet.
At age 16, Semrad Sr. formed Fremont’s first rock band, The Nomads, in 1962. Three years later, the band became J. Harrison B. and the Bumbles.
“Like my son Mike and our other kids, I’m into not only music, but music history, history in general,” Semrad Sr. said. “I was a history major for a while in college, so that kind of ties into my desire to learn and document local and/or Midwest music history, which we’ve done in a lot of different ways over the years.”
Semrad Jr., who lives in Lincoln, has also been heavily involved in music, performing with his wife, Kerry, in The Bottle Tops. He is also the founder of Sower Records and Red Rebel Media.
Like his father, Semrad Jr. said he’s always had a love for history.
“I think that’s where it comes down to, just us always documenting certain bands in our head and on paper and trying to keep it cemented in Nebraska history for years to come so people know how music has come so far and how performances have come so far in our state,” he said.
In 1995, Semrad Sr. became involved in the creation of the Nebraska Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The organization was later renamed the Nebraska Music Hall of Fame, which inducted members up until 2004.
Two years ago, Semrad Sr. revived the hall of fame and extended its representation to all of performing arts in the state.
“So we’ve sort of expanded the word ‘art,’ and now we can induct movie stars, actors, writers, performing artists,” Semrad Jr. said. “It’s kind of an endless thing, and they haven’t quite been represented, not in this way, not in a hall of fame type way.”
The hall of fame’s inductees include Dr. John Walker, David Morris, Pete Blakeslee, David Fowler, Sour Mash, John “Wagon Master” Schmitz, Bobby Layne and bands Crackin’, The Drumstick and The Jacks.
Semrad Sr. said the nonprofit’s board has an assembled list of 150 potential inductees that it takes from various sources, including public comment and the state’s history.
“So it’s kind of a combination of both, a combination of our background and history,” he said. “And then there’s not a formal nomination process, but we do certainly listen to and consider input from the public.”
Eventually, Semrad Sr. said he hopes to include inductees from the Nebraska Music Hall of Fame, including Steve Farris of Fremont, Randy Meisner of Scottsbluff and Buddy Miles of Omaha.
For the 2020 inductees, Semrad Sr. said the hall of fame had two live shows planned at the Pla Mor Ballroom in Lincoln and one at the Slowdown in Omaha in April, May and June of 2020.
Needing to pivot due to the pandemic, Semrad Jr. said he felt ahead of the curve with online streaming with his work at Red Rebel Media.
“We were pretty quick with the trigger to jump on that bandwagon to bring in people virtually and do some inductions virtually and do some events virtually,” he said. “So that’s kind of how it came to be, and that’s what we’ve been doing until we feel safe enough to have more in-person events.”
In May 2020, the nonprofit had its first episode of Nebraska Music History, which has included interviews with musicians from around the country. Using a streaming software, Semrad Jr. said the events are livestreamed across a variety of platforms, including Facebook and YouTube.
“It really kind of brings these really great conversations to the people, and it also kind of solidifies and concretes a lot of this history and documents it forever to come,” he said. “So this has been a really neat way to document that on video while actually having an event.”
Semrad Jr. also said the events have been great for people who have been cooped up inside their houses during the pandemic.
“It’s a way to continue not only documenting the history of Nebraska music and other performing arts, but it also keeps our name alive in the public until we can get back to live induction concerts and shows,” Semrad Sr. said. “So it’s kind of a twofold effort to keep it going and keep our name alive.”
As the hall of fame is a nonprofit, Semrad Sr. said the organization relies on donations, which can be made at nebraskaperformingarts.com.
“Someday, sometime, we will be able to resume live shows and not only recognize Nebraska musicians and other performing arts, but the main mission statement is to gather funds to give to youth-oriented performing arts organizations,” he said. “So that’s kind of really what we’re about.”
When it’s safe to gather in public, Semrad Jr. said he’s hoping to team up with a larger organization and have a statewide awards ceremony in Lincoln to commend and bring the spotlight to performers.
“There’s amazing artists all across the state, and there’s very few awards ceremonies to recognize these artists,” he said. “So it’s just needed.”