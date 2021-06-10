WATCH NOW: Fremont Dairy Queen set to open this month, open house tours planned

The Fremont Dairy Queen is training employees now to prepare for the high-surge demand of when the restaurant finally opens, as many of the employees are new to the business.

“We’re trying to get them a little bit of training so that when you do come in to get your first Blizzard in six, eight months or first ice cream cone from your Fremont Dairy Queen, at least we’ve got a little bit of prep to help get you that and in and out as smoothly as we can,” Pleskac said.

Additionally, Pleskac said a large number of employees on the team are bilingual with both English and Spanish.

“We really want to welcome all members of the community, and for those that would like to come in and maybe speak their preferred or their first language, we’re going to try to have employees on every shift that are able to do that, have that bilingual capability,” he said.

The Fremont Dairy Queen is planning on having two open houses for the public from 5-7 p.m. June 21 and 23.