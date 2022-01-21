WATCH NOW: Fremont, Dodge County to propose joint agreement for inland port authority application

The city of Fremont and Dodge County are working on an interlocal agreement to create an inland port authority southeast of the city.

“It took a lot of work and a lot of effort, and there’s obviously a lot more to go, but this is the first step in a very long-term project for our community,” Mayor Joey Spellerberg said. “And it’s a very, very exciting time.”

Spellerberg, Greater Fremont Development Council Executive Director Megan Skiles and Dodge County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bob Missel held a joint press briefing on the opportunity Friday.

“With this, we’ll be able to have a financing mechanism that allows for more infrastructure development within the area and get everything in place that we need to really be able to be a serious contender when projects come out,” Skiles said.

The joint agreement will go before the Fremont City Council for approval this Tuesday before heading to the county board the next day.

On May 24, 2021, Gov. Pete Ricketts signed Legislative Bill 156 into law after its unanimous approval from the Nebraska Legislature.

“With knowing that, we kind of started the process here in this area to lay the groundwork to get us to where we are today,” Spellerberg said.

The Municipal Inland Port Authority Act, proposed by Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, would allow for up to five inland port authorities to be created in the state.

“This is a competitive process,” Spellerberg said. “Only five are going to be given out in the state, and so obviously for us, we wanted to be able to get a head start and be able to do as much as we could to give us the best chance to be able to be awarded this designation by the state.”

An inland port authority would allow for cities or municipalities to establish an entity dedicated to creating and governing a distribution and transportation hub with new and existing businesses.

As the bill went through the Urban Affairs Committee, Spellerberg testified in favor of the bill.

“Fremont is in a great location for something like a port authority,” he said. “We were really founded by the railroad, so moving product in and out of this area in Fremont has been something that’s been in our history since the founding of our community.”

With Fremont’s location in northeast Nebraska, Spellerberg said the city also has multiple major roads nearby.

“It’s a great spot to be able to have something like this as an opportunity for those looking to move product in and out, and also build their business and have commerce in our area,” he said.

The port would act as a mechanism to help with economic development, which is something Skiles said Nebraska has needed to keep up with other states.

“It really allows cities or municipalities to create almost a quasi-governmental entity that then can take on some of the burden of development that a city or county would normally take on,” she said.

To receive a port, the applying city or county needs to have at least 20,000 residents. The area also has to be at least 300 acres, with Fremont looking at a space of 1,500 acres.

The port also needs a strategic advantage with location, including close proximity to a major system such as a highway, airport, interstate or rail line.

“The area that we are looking at, it’s right next to 275 and then also has access to Union Pacific Railroad,” Skiles said.

If passed by the city council and county board, the agreement will be filed before the city and county start an application with the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

Although the exact date is not known, Skiles said she’s anticipating the applications to become available sometime this spring, possibly in March or April.

“We want to make sure that we’re in a good place and ready to respond when that application opens,” she said.

Skiles said the selection process will focus on requirements and considerations, including economic feasibility, strategic location and the potential economic impact.

“Part of the application process when it comes up will actually be to have an economic impact in hand, a study to show to them,” she said. “So that is something that the Greater Omaha chamber has been working with the Greater Fremont Development Council on, putting together this impact analysis.”

If selected for a port authority, Skiles said the mayor will appoint a board to govern the district with approval from the city council and county board.

The board has certain powers, including planning and developing the infrastructure of the district, engaging in marketing and recruitment activities and issuing revenue bonds.

“Once all of it is set up, the first port authority board will have kind of a big lift on them to create bylaws and figure out how this port authority here in Dodge County wants to structure itself and produce revenue in the future,” Skiles said.

The port would require attorney fees for creating bylaws, as well as other costs for developing feasibility studies and a master plan.

“This is something that will happen over probably the next two decades and take a couple of years to really get up and going, but it really lays great groundwork for strong work in the future,” Skiles said.

Skiles said the port would be a great tool for recruiting new companies into the area or helping existing companies that are growing out of their current space.

“With our strategic location too, we’re a great location for the population base and being able to move products really quickly with easy access to I-80 and I-29 less than an hour away as well,” she said.

Fremont’s proposed location will have its northern boundary on the Union Pacific rail line and the western boundary on Highway 275.

For the impact analysis, Skiles said having 12 projects over the next 10 years — five advanced manufacturing projects and seven warehouse distribution projects — would provide $872 million to the local economy and $1.1 billion to the state’s economy.

Additionally, the port would support around 3,500 jobs locally and an additional 4,500 jobs in the state.

Skiles said the potential of a port authority and its ability to solve supply chain issues already has the interest of those in the community.

“Just with the nature of our work, we have seen quite a bit of interest in the region in general at this time with the issues that have been exposed over the last couple of years,” she said.

As the application date comes closer, Missel said Fremont is an “ideal” candidate for a port authority.

“I think by creating the district and having that set in a place that we’ve chosen, it really lines us up well for our growth in the future and gives us a greater say over it,” he said. “So it’s really exciting to see the opportunity come before us, jobs, growth, a stronger community.”

A port authority would be able to make Fremont more accessible to the world economy, Spellerberg said.

“Being able to have a site designated and the benefits that are there to be able to build out the infrastructure within the site, I think there’s a lot of benefits that can go into having this be in our area,” he said.

Preparing for the application process, Spellerberg said he didn’t know of any other communities that have been as far along as Fremont and Dodge County have been.

“A lot of folks have been involved and there’s still a lot within this process, but it’s exciting today to be able to announce this and look at the plan moving forward,” he said. “So as mayor of the city of Fremont, I couldn’t be more excited about the future.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0