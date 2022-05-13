 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Fremont Firefighters respond to dumpster fire

  • Updated
Dumpster fire at GoodWill

Firefighters responded to a dumpster fire at 2:56 p.m. Friday at Goodwill Retail Store & Donation Center, 3175 Elk Lane in Fremont.

 TAMMY REAL-MCKEIGHAN; Fremont Tribune

Fremont firefighters responded to the scene of a dumpster fire on Friday at Goodwill Retail Store & Donation Center at 3175 Elk Lane in Fremont. The call came in at 2:56 p.m., said Capt. Nick Morris.

Smoke was coming from the dumpster when fire personnel arrived. Fire was inside the garbage container.

Waste Connections arrived quickly to help dump trash from the garbage dumpster so firefighters could extinguish the fire, Morris said. The cause of the fire is undetermined.

News Editor

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.

