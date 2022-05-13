Watch now: Fremont Firefighters respond to dumpster fire

Fremont firefighters responded to the scene of a dumpster fire on Friday at Goodwill Retail Store & Donation Center at 3175 Elk Lane in Fremont. The call came in at 2:56 p.m., said Capt. Nick Morris.
Smoke was coming from the dumpster when fire personnel arrived. Fire was inside the garbage container.
Waste Connections arrived quickly to help dump trash from the garbage dumpster so firefighters could extinguish the fire, Morris said. The cause of the fire is undetermined.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Tammy Real-McKeighan
News Editor
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.