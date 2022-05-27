Watch Now: Fremont firefighters training with AquaEye

Darek Schuller appreciates new equipment which can help Fremont firefighters be more efficient in underwater search efforts.

Schuller serves on C shift of the Fremont Fire Department and is secretary of the Dodge County Water Rescue Team.

About a year ago, Schuller saw a social media post about AquaEye, an underwater scanner with advanced technology that helps divers locate a body under the water.

Schuller researched the device and submitted an application for a quarterly grant from the Fremont Area Community Foundation.

Last fall, FACF provided a $5,000 grant to purchase the device and firefighters have been training with it. The device can not only help personnel find a victim sooner, but can help divers who face risks associated with a rescue or recovery.

Using artificial intelligence, the handheld device is put under the water. It sends a sonar pulse 165 feet from the shoreline into the water and is programmed to identify the density of a human body – differentiating it from other objects.

“You can scan two acres in five minutes. It covers a lot of area,” Schuller said.

Findings come across on a screen on another part of the unit.

“It’s programmed to give us the most likelihood of a body with an ‘X’ on the screen. Other things it can read will give an “O,” which is less likely,” he said.

Less likely items could include a barrel or log on the bottom of a lake.

Schuller said a non-diver can use the device to scan the water while two divers are getting dressed with their suits and putting on gear – thus saving time.

The device also saves time by narrowing the scope of search to a specific location and can help in less-than-ideal situations such as searching for a body at night.

“What we thought was especially impressive about the technology was the safety it provides the team,” said Melissa Diers, FACF executive director.

Before the AquaEye, two divers would go into the water to search the area where the victim was last seen.

That can take a while.

The AquaEye can shorten the time divers are in the water, where they face a possible equipment malfunction and risk becoming entangled in fishing line or other objects in the water.

And although the device is used for recovery of a body, it possibly could be part of a rescue.

“There’s been some scenarios with cold water drownings where they (people) have been pulled up and successfully resuscitated after being under the water for a pretty significant amount of time,” Lt. Rick Schutt said.

The firefighters got the equipment in September 2021 and have trained with it at the Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area.

“We would send our own diver in the water and we would literally run a search and see if it (the device) would pick him up,” Schuller said.

And it did.

Firefighters also have practiced scanning in the Dillon Family Aquatic Center at the Fremont Family YMCA.

Schuller said six firefighters are trained at this point with plans to train more. There are 10 dive team members.

With summer approaching, it’s good equipment to have.

“Having a well-equipped firefighting unit is imperative,” Diers said. “We are a community that is surrounded by bodies of water and it’s important that we as a community are prepared to respond whenever there’s an emergency.”

Diers said the foundation thought the underwater scanning device was a smart addition to equipment the fire department already has.

“We were pleased to be able to help bring it to the department,” she said.

Firefighters also appreciate the Police and Fire Insurance Agency, which gave a donation toward purchase of underwater communication equipment.

That equipment, purchased two years ago, cost $2,500.

“We can be on the shore and we’re hooked up – almost like we’re talking on the phone – to the diver under the water,” Schuller said.

Schutt said a rope tethered to the diver has a communication line. The diver wears ears pieces/headset on his mask and can talk to the firefighter on the shore.

Personnel on the shore can help direct the diver.

“Prior to that, we just communicated with different tugs of the rope,” Schutt said.

That kind of communication can be subject to miscommunication.

“You definitely wanted to have a conversation with your rope guy and the dive guy before they went to make sure everybody was on the same page – two tugs mean this and three tugs mean this,” Schutt said.

Victory Marine donates a motor each year for the firefighters’ flat-bottom boat. Schuller said they’re looking to get a boat that would work better in flood and lake water.

Schuller said they’re reaching out to see what types of boats rescue personnel use in other states.

“We’re not sure yet what we want to go after, but we’ll get there,” Schuller said. “Donations are always accepted for sure, because there’s always repairs, classes to take, upgrades of equipment, recertifications.”

Diers noted that taxpayer dollars don’t cover all of the need.

Thus, donations and an FACF grant can help not only dive team members, but the community they serve.

