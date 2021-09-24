WATCH NOW: Fremont first responders get hazardous material training experience

Steve Narans, emergency coordinator for the Amateur Radio Emergency Service, said the organization has an incident command post that communicated with the emergency operation center in the Dodge County Courthouse.

“It’s fully powered with a generator, and it has all of the computers in there and everything for communications and recording and filling out forms,” he said. “And it’s basically used for briefings for the hazmat groups and the fire department and the police department.”

Narans said the mobile post was the result of a grant from the Fremont Area Community Foundation.

“On Thursday, we finished up putting up the proper antennae for long-distance,” he said. “We can talk locally, statewide, regionwide or worldwide right out of this setup.”

Morris said FFD received valuable training from the exercises, which he said had gone smoothly for the firefighters.

“You don’t get an opportunity to do it real-time very often,” he said. “God forbid we ever actually have a true hazmat-level response like this, but it’s nice to have actually gone through all the steps.”

Morris said the biggest takeaway from the exercises was that the hazmat incident process is not a fast-moving one.