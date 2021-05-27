WATCH NOW: Fremont Friendship Center gets retro rock 'n' roll performance

“It’s like everybody’s home again,” Harms said. “The number just keeps growing, we’ve had more and more new people. I think people are just so ready to be out and be with people.”

Chrastil said he first started playing the guitar at the age of 8 and began performing in the early 1970s.

“Back then there weren’t any karaoke tracks,” he said. “My mom and her sisters were country and western singers, so I played guitar for them.”

Although he originally never sang on stage, Chrastil said during a performance at the VFW Club in Lincoln, a dancing couple knocked over a music stand.

“The sheet music went flying and the kid singing the song didn’t know the words,” he said. “I knew the words since I played it so many times for my mom and her sisters, so I walked up there and went singing.”

Chrastil later went on to perform at high school dances with his band, Timberwolf, which he went full time on the road with from 1983 to 1990.

Now a solo performer, Chrastil often performs in Texas and Branson, Missouri, and has won awards for his performances there.