WATCH NOW: Fremont Friendship Center gets retro rock 'n' roll performance

The Fremont Friendship Center rocked and rolled on the dancefloor with a retro-themed music performance Wednesday morning.
The center had Lincoln musician Bill Chrastil performing hits from classic artists like Elvis Presley and the Everly Brothers for its weekly entertainment.
The Fremont Friendship Center at 1730 W. 16th St. provides meals and activities for seniors ages 60 years or older. In attendance Wednesday was Mayor Joey Spellerberg, who joined in on the fun before having lunch with other attendees.
“It was a great day to bring the family, see the kids get up and dance to some music,” he said. “And just coming out of the pandemic and just the joy of seeing the great time that everyone had here, it’s just refreshing and exciting.”
Spellerberg said he used to perform with his father, visiting nursing homes as well as the Fremont Friendship Center.
“What a great thing they have going here, what a great asset to the city of Fremont,” he said. “We had a great day, and I was just proud to be invited.”
Senior Center Director Laurie Harms said the center started live entertainment in July 2020, hosting the events next door at Christensen Field before moving back last September.
Last April, the center finally returned to its regular hours after having to cut them down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s like everybody’s home again,” Harms said. “The number just keeps growing, we’ve had more and more new people. I think people are just so ready to be out and be with people.”
Chrastil said he first started playing the guitar at the age of 8 and began performing in the early 1970s.
“Back then there weren’t any karaoke tracks,” he said. “My mom and her sisters were country and western singers, so I played guitar for them.”
Although he originally never sang on stage, Chrastil said during a performance at the VFW Club in Lincoln, a dancing couple knocked over a music stand.
“The sheet music went flying and the kid singing the song didn’t know the words,” he said. “I knew the words since I played it so many times for my mom and her sisters, so I walked up there and went singing.”
Chrastil later went on to perform at high school dances with his band, Timberwolf, which he went full time on the road with from 1983 to 1990.
Now a solo performer, Chrastil often performs in Texas and Branson, Missouri, and has won awards for his performances there.
“I do a lot of care centers and retirement communities because those folks can’t get out to go see any shows anymore,” he said. “So I take my show to them, and we have an absolute riot.”
Chrastil first started performing at the Fremont Friendship Center around three years ago. This week, he performed at the center for the first time in a year-and-a-half.
“This is a fun bunch here, because they get up and start dancing from the first song on,” Chrastil said. “So it’s great.”
During the pandemic, Chrastil said people in assisted living facilities were isolated, and he would often see them talking with their families from the window of their buildings.
“It was just crazy,” he said. “So I’m so glad to see things starting to open back up, because music improves everybody’s mental and physical health, and it’s just fun.”
Harms said the center will continue business as usual as it provides entertainment, speakers and educational opportunities for seniors.
“We’re going to do trips again starting in September, so we’ll take a group to the casino or to a play or musical or something like that,” she said. “So it’s a little bit down the road for that, but we’re still planning on doing that.”
In giving seniors the ability to socialize in fellowship with others, Harms said she was glad the Fremont Friendship Center was back up and running.
“We have a great center,” she said. “It’s just an amazing place.”