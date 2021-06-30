WATCH NOW: Fremont Habitat dedicates new home for local family

At the dedication for her new home, Mindi Brumbaugh was commended by Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity Board President Christina Meyer for her perseverance, faith and love for her family.
“I cannot think of a better gift to give your children, the sense of permanency,” she said. “The example you have set for them will stay with them for the rest of their lives, providing a legacy that will reflect your sacrifices for many years to come.”
Brumbaugh’s residence at 422 W. Sixth St. had dozens of people visiting Tuesday evening as it was dedicated as Habitat’s newest Fremont home.
“This has been such a great experience,” she said at the event with her children by her side. “It’s just amazing, all the resources and everything that everybody’s done.”
The house was Habitat’s second annual Fremont Faith Build in collaboration with Thrivent, a Christian nonprofit that has partnered with Habitat chapters since 2005.
“Our home is actually from the 2020 build year, but trials and tribulations of the world that we live in set us back just a little bit,” said Kesha Schuller, family services manager for Habitat. “So we are more than excited to finally be here.”
Other than starting late, Habitat Executive Director Joy McKay told the Fremont Tribune that construction had gone well and that the home should be done soon.
“It think because of flooding and COVID, we’ve actually moved pretty quickly,” she said. “And it’s not completely done now, but we’re hoping to be done by mid-July.”
The dedication’s ribbon-cutting ceremony featured remarks from various community members, including Mayor Joey Spellerberg, who congratulated Brumbaugh.
“I just want to say on behalf of myself and Fremont how just important Habitat for Humanity is to our community,” he said. “To be able to dedicate a home like this with such an amazing family, it is really just my pleasure here today to be a part of this amazing ceremony with all of these great, great people.”
Pastor Jeremy Stine of Fremont Alliance Church, which Brumbaugh attends, gave remarks and read a Bible verse about David understanding that everything comes from God.
“We recognize this house is from the Lord,” he said. “There’s so many people here who had a hand in making this possible in working and volunteering and all those things, but ultimately, this is from God.”
Construction Manager Ethan Koch presented a hammer to the family, which he said represented the hard work and dedication the project’s volunteers gave to the home.
“It’s a really wonderful thing,” he said. “I’m glad I could help you do that, and I’m glad I could help build a home for your family.”
Jaime Luebbe of Habitat’s Family Support Committee presented Brumbaugh with a family Bible, while Jolene Schauer of the Fremont Altrusa Club presented a bookcase and various books for the family.
Jaison Samuel of Thrivent said the dedication was his first since March 2020 and that he and his team were excited to get out and meet with Faith Build homeowners.
“It is a huge privilege for us as Thrivent we could be part of this building process, and it’s a huge privilege that we got to work with the Fremont Habitat for Humanity,” he said.
Barb Pierce of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development also spoke during the ceremony shortly before the ribbon-cutting.
“I know that Mindi and her kids have put in a lot of time and worked very hard, and Mindi, it’s obvious: You’re a loving mother who works very hard for her family, and we are very proud of you,” she said.
Pierce said the home, as well as Fremont Habitat’s next project, was partially funded by the Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund, which has funded housing projects in the state since 1996.
“The Fremont Area Habitat, you have meant so much to so many people in this community,” she said. “You have shaped futures, you’ve changed lives, and we’re very grateful.”
Thanking the volunteers and supporters of Habitat, Pierce said she was appreciative of everyone who worked on the project.
“They say the home is where your heart is,” she said, “and there is a lot of heart in this home.”