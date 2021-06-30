WATCH NOW: Fremont Habitat dedicates new home for local family

“It think because of flooding and COVID, we’ve actually moved pretty quickly,” she said. “And it’s not completely done now, but we’re hoping to be done by mid-July.”

The dedication’s ribbon-cutting ceremony featured remarks from various community members, including Mayor Joey Spellerberg, who congratulated Brumbaugh.

“I just want to say on behalf of myself and Fremont how just important Habitat for Humanity is to our community,” he said. “To be able to dedicate a home like this with such an amazing family, it is really just my pleasure here today to be a part of this amazing ceremony with all of these great, great people.”

Pastor Jeremy Stine of Fremont Alliance Church, which Brumbaugh attends, gave remarks and read a Bible verse about David understanding that everything comes from God.

“We recognize this house is from the Lord,” he said. “There’s so many people here who had a hand in making this possible in working and volunteering and all those things, but ultimately, this is from God.”

Construction Manager Ethan Koch presented a hammer to the family, which he said represented the hard work and dedication the project’s volunteers gave to the home.