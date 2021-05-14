WATCH NOW: Full Life Church has new lead pastor

“When he said that, the Holy Spirit instantly convicted me of how I had to go to my father and ask for forgiveness of things I had done,” Hartung said. “So that week, I didn’t wait. I went right to my dad’s house and asked for forgiveness.

“It was one of the most touching moments of my life.”

A good change has occurred.

“My dad and I have been totally reconciled,” Hartung said. “And now we always leave our conversations with, ‘I love you’ and with him saying, ‘I love you son.’”

Hartung would like to see other people who’ve come to know Christ as their personal Savior take the next step in their faith – a little more trust in Jesus.

“He is able to redeem things that we think are non-redeemable,” Hartung said. “That’s what I want our church to be going forward is helping people find redemption in areas of their lives that they don’t think is possible, because the only way you can have that redemption is through Jesus.”

Hartung expresses goals and optimism about the future, noting: