WATCH NOW: Fundraising to start for second Johnson Lake fountain

A new project is springing up for Johnson Park.
In October, a new, lighted fountain was dedicated in the park on the east side of Fremont.
But a question arose when the floating fountain, which includes colored lighting, was dedicated near the park shelter.
People wondered why the fountain isn’t situated in the center of the lake, said Fremonter Don Cunningham, who led fundraising efforts for it.
Now, Cunningham is launching a new fundraising project for another fountain, which will be installed in the center of the lake. The estimated project cost is $9,800 and he hopes this second fountain will be in place by July 4.
Cunningham said the current fountain isn’t in the center, because it has a limit of 190 feet of power cord, which came with the unit. The current fountain will remain in place near the park shelter.
“You got Splash Station and then as you come east, then you’ve got the playground. You continue to come east in an arch and you’ve got the shelter with some seating and then the (current) fountain,” Cunningham said. “This (the second fountain) would bring that arch right out to the center of the lake and complete that area.”
Like the current fountain and nearby playground equipment, no tax dollars will be involved in procurement of a second fountain, which will be more visible from U.S. Highway 275.
Cunningham brought up the idea of raising funds for a second fountain when visiting the Fremont Parks and Recreation board in February.
“The park board was really supportive of it and interested in it,” Cunningham said.
He returned to the Scott Aerator Co., of Holland, Michigan, which he said makes fountains that can stay in a lake during the winter. The current fountain is running.
“If that survived this February, then it’s got to be as good as advertised,” he said.
Cunningham said the lake is about 580 feet across. So a 300-foot power cord that will put the fountain in the center of the lake will be needed and estimates the two needed power cords — one for the LED lights and the other for the pump — will cost $1,200 alone.
The new fountain will have two different nozzles. Fountains can be set to spray differently.
Cunningham said one fountain will shoot high, while the other will have a horizontal spray.
Both will have colored lights. The current fountain has lights of blue, green, white and red.
“As it goes from one color to the other, you actually get the rainbow,” he said. “My particular favorite is when the blue goes to red and you have that purple. It looks really pretty.”
He also noted that because of the drought the water in the lake was about 8 feet down.
This year, the hope is that the lake will rise and the fountains will be more visible.
“We’ve been looking down at the fountain that’s there now and once it gets up a little higher, it’s going to be eye level,” Cunningham said.
Plans are to start fundraising soon.
Cunningham believes this new fountain will benefit Fremont.
“That footprint on the east side of town — there’s so much we can to dress up our shoelaces on that footprint out there,” Cunningham said. “There’s a lot we can do. It’s a beautiful area and it has about a half mile of people driving by who can look over. It’s a way to say, ‘Welcome to Fremont.’ It’s just going to add another dimension to that park area.”
Those interested in contributing may send their donations to First State Bank & Trust, in care of Stacy Gibney, 1005 E. 23rd St., #1, Fremont, NE 68025. The project is called “The Johnson Lake Center Fountain.”