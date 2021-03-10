WATCH NOW: Fundraising to start for second Johnson Lake fountain

A new project is springing up for Johnson Park.

In October, a new, lighted fountain was dedicated in the park on the east side of Fremont.

But a question arose when the floating fountain, which includes colored lighting, was dedicated near the park shelter.

People wondered why the fountain isn’t situated in the center of the lake, said Fremonter Don Cunningham, who led fundraising efforts for it.

Now, Cunningham is launching a new fundraising project for another fountain, which will be installed in the center of the lake. The estimated project cost is $9,800 and he hopes this second fountain will be in place by July 4.

Cunningham said the current fountain isn’t in the center, because it has a limit of 190 feet of power cord, which came with the unit. The current fountain will remain in place near the park shelter.

“You got Splash Station and then as you come east, then you’ve got the playground. You continue to come east in an arch and you’ve got the shelter with some seating and then the (current) fountain,” Cunningham said. “This (the second fountain) would bring that arch right out to the center of the lake and complete that area.”