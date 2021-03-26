WATCH NOW: Future of Dead Timber discussed in redevelopment plan meeting

Starting as a seasonal employee at Dead Timber State Recreation Area in the early 1980s, Jim Swenson remembers the passionate and caring people he worked for.
Keeping a photo of the park in his office, Swenson recalls groundskeeper Sherman Lindgren and his wife, Leona, as they would share meals together as they worked.
“Sherman, it’s safe to say, would be disappointed in the current condition of the park,” Swenson said during a meeting Tuesday. “I think it’s safe to say that we all are.”
As Dead Timber, located in north Dodge County near Snyder and Scribner, has been changed by years of flooding and the nearby river, its future will soon be determined.
A virtual meeting on a plan to redevelop the flood-prone park was held by Nebraska Game and Parks Commission on Tuesday. Through six breakout rooms on Zoom, members of the public were able to give feedback on the plans.
“Dead Timber has experienced periods of glory, and it’s experienced periods of demise,” Swenson said. “But most important is the fact that it remains as a workable park landscape today.”
Swenson, now parks division administrator with Nebraska Game and Parks, said Dead Timber has been a favorite park destination for camping, hiking, fishing and kayaking since the late 1930s.
“It’s hosted thousands of visitors over the years, but interestingly enough, remains undiscovered for many yet,” he said. “The park and surrounding landscape is truly a recreational resource that reflects the rich diversity and unique environment of the Elkhorn River Valley, as well as challenging us to come up with a management plan to deal with the dynamic and active river corridor.”
Additionally, Swenson said Nebraska Game and Parks is celebrating its 100th year of managing state parks for the public this year.
“While we still look ahead to expanding and diversifying our inventory of parks, our primary focus is directed at maintaining and enhancing those treasures that already exist and belong to you, and the prime example tonight is Dead Timber,” he said.
Erin Johnson, recreation planner for Nebraska Game and Parks, said floodwaters have drastically changed the environment of the park.
“But that natural environment that has always provided such enjoyment is still there, and that is what this redevelopment plan is all about,” she said. “So as we’re moving forward, the redevelopment plan will be a guide for the revitalization of Dead Timber.”
Johnson said the redevelopment plan will center on the park’s natural qualities, as well as creating a sustainable infrastructure, recreational experiences and educational opportunities.
“The floodplain and the oxbow lakes provide an opportunity in which to learn about a natural river cycle, and the bluffs areas and outside of the floodplain provide excellent opportunities for revitalization,” she said. “So these opportunities, we really want to be reflected within the plan goals.”
Nebraska Game and Parks is working with Omaha-based landscape architect firm Vireo to see what redevelopment could look like through potential design concepts.
Robin Fordyce, landscape architect and director of business operations for Vireo, presented the design proposals in the meeting.
In the northwest corner of the park, Fordyce said Centennial Grove would be preserved and enhanced, while existing overlooks could be redeveloped to include seating and informational signage could be added.
“Another part of the plan would be to redevelop the existing maintenance and storage area as new RV camping slips,” she said. “There’s about room for eight that we’ve got, which would include a vault toilet and four parking stalls.”
Additional pull-through camping sites could also be added to the park, Fordyce said. The two picnic shelters could remain, while additional parking and campsites could be added nearby.
“We also thought there might be an opportunity to expand bird-watching opportunities in this southwestern area,” Fordyce said. “The existing camping ground seems to be functioning pretty well and could remain largely as it is with maybe some additional wayfinding and informational signage opportunities down there.”
Fordyce said the concept also included removing road access to the peninsula, which would include primitive walk-in camping.
“We would still be providing the trail along the banks here with some fishing nodes, maybe enhance those with some better access, standing areas, timbers to make sure that we’re able to get to them safely,” she said. “But the big move would be the stone shelter, getting it out of this more flood-prone area and bringing it up to the main entrance area.”
The relocation of the shelter to the entrance, which could also see more parking stalls and a picnic area, would help preserve it from any potential flooding, Fordyce said.
“It’s much safer, but also allows opportunities for some really spectacular views across the oxbow and the river,” she said. “There’s also opportunities for monument signage, maybe enhance that entry to include some interpretive elements there as well.”
Fordyce said the concept has two different options, the first adding a nature playground area going up the side slope and a new pedestrian bridge paying homage to park’s suspension bridge.
“While it won’t perhaps structurally be suspension, I think the character of the bridge could be representative certainly, with parking and turnaround area and picnic as well,” she said.
The concept’s second option would provide a different take, rotating the picnic shelter to allow supervision of a nature playground near the entrance.
“And so this sort of puts more of your amenities in a centralized location, with open play and some picnic areas,” Fordyce said. “In option B, we would perhaps consider having an additional kayak launch on this eastern shore of the bridge and eastern side of the park.”
During the meeting’s breakout rooms, members of the public shared input using Mural, which allowed for ideas to be written down and voted upon.
Nebraska Game and Parks will continued to take input from the public on Mural, which can be accessed at outdoornebraska.gov/deadtimber. Johnson said a separate board will discuss the public’s input, which will be taken through April 6.
“So if you have any thoughts, something new comes up, something that you weren’t able to share, somebody you talked to who would like to share some thoughts and ideas, definitely send them there,” she said.
Johnson thanked the public for attending and said they could reach out to her at erin.l.johnson@nebraska.gov if they had any questions.
“The contributions of the community around Dead Timber and those who love Dead Timber is what’s going to enable us to really make this plan amazing,” she said.
Swenson urged the public to continue to take part into making Dead Timber an even better destination for visitors and said all ideas are welcome during the process.
“Our job at Game and Parks is to manage the landscape and facilitate opportunities for you to develop your memories, your adventures in those landscapes that are in fact your parks,” he said. “So let’s start now, and let’s move things forward.”