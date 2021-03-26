WATCH NOW: Future of Dead Timber discussed in redevelopment plan meeting

“We also thought there might be an opportunity to expand bird-watching opportunities in this southwestern area,” Fordyce said. “The existing camping ground seems to be functioning pretty well and could remain largely as it is with maybe some additional wayfinding and informational signage opportunities down there.”

Fordyce said the concept also included removing road access to the peninsula, which would include primitive walk-in camping.

“We would still be providing the trail along the banks here with some fishing nodes, maybe enhance those with some better access, standing areas, timbers to make sure that we’re able to get to them safely,” she said. “But the big move would be the stone shelter, getting it out of this more flood-prone area and bringing it up to the main entrance area.”

The relocation of the shelter to the entrance, which could also see more parking stalls and a picnic area, would help preserve it from any potential flooding, Fordyce said.

“It’s much safer, but also allows opportunities for some really spectacular views across the oxbow and the river,” she said. “There’s also opportunities for monument signage, maybe enhance that entry to include some interpretive elements there as well.”