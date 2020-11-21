WATCH NOW: Habitat for Humanity helps clean yard for Fremont veteran

In total, Schuller said the project took about three hours for the team members to finish the work.

“We just cleaned up leaves, and there was a lot of sticks from the ice storm and branches and things,” she said. “And we also did some mowing as well.”

As the Fremont Habitat is new to being a veteran affiliate, Schuller said she wants to help the community understand the different veteran services available.

“Habitat for Humanity is not just here for one purpose,” she said. “There’s a lot of different things that we do in the community, and this is just one more avenue and one more specialized group that we want to help service.”

As for future projects, Schuller said Habitat is still trying to eventually build a home for a veteran, which she hopes will happen sometime in 2021.

“There’s so many different small ways that we can help veterans, and that’s our ultimate goal,” she said. “If there’s a specific need in the community, I want our community to still be able to reach out to us and ask us if there’s anything they can help or contribute with or even offer.”

Schuller thanked those who took part in the project on Wednesday and said she was looking forward to more in the future.

“I hope that people can continue to keep that on their radar, that more events and more opportunities are going to be coming available,” she said, “and we look forward to those partnerships.”

