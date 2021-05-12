WATCH NOW: Hazel Dillon Lodge dedication

Hazel and Sid Dillon’s grandson, Andy Sajevic, shared thoughts about his grandmother at the event.

“Her faith was kind of the rock of who she was, and then followed right behind that was her children and her grandchildren,” Sajevic said. “I think it’s just a fitting tribute to see what has come of this camp and this building. She would be very happy with where things are.”

In 1974, George and Irene Holling provided the gift of a half section of land near Ashland to the Nebraska Synod of the Lutheran Church in America in memory of their daughter, Carol Joy Holling.

The Carol Joy Holling Camp opened in 1979 with 356 campers.

George Holling’s great-nephew, Mike, spoke during the recent ceremony.

“George was a Kiewit executive for almost 60 years, and he knew a good project when he saw one,” Mike Holling said. “I think he would be really pleased to see all the facilities that have been developed here. When George passed away in 1988, the camp was viable; it was what you would expect at that time. But, I don’t know that he ever could have imagined it would develop into the kind of facilities that we enjoy here today.”