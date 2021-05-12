WATCH NOW: Hazel Dillon Lodge dedication

Throughout her life, Hazel Dillon helped children and youth.
She left a legacy of community service and opportunities that will serve people of all ages for years.
Recently, family and friends of the Fremont woman gathered for a dedication of the Hazel Dillon Lodge at Carol Joy Holling Camp, Conference and Retreat Center near Ashland.
This new, 12,000-square-foot, $3.2 million lodge will house first- through sixth-grade campers each summer.
From August through May, when camp isn’t in session, the lodge will be utilized for events, meetings, conferences and retreats.
The upper level dining and meeting space will seat more than 150 people, while the deck seats about 100. The lower-level sleeping rooms will accommodate up to 86 people for multi-day retreats. The building is Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible.
Summer Ministry Team members are moving into the lodge on May 20 and it will be their home base for staff training before camp starts.
Campers arrive on June 6. During the summers, the lodge will serve as the dining hall, storm shelter and housing for elementary campers staying at TrailHead site. The last day of camp this summer is July 29.
Surrounded by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Sid Dillon Sr. cut the ribbon during the dedication ceremony.
Hazel and Sid Dillon’s grandson, Andy Sajevic, shared thoughts about his grandmother at the event.
“Her faith was kind of the rock of who she was, and then followed right behind that was her children and her grandchildren,” Sajevic said. “I think it’s just a fitting tribute to see what has come of this camp and this building. She would be very happy with where things are.”
In 1974, George and Irene Holling provided the gift of a half section of land near Ashland to the Nebraska Synod of the Lutheran Church in America in memory of their daughter, Carol Joy Holling.
The Carol Joy Holling Camp opened in 1979 with 356 campers.
George Holling’s great-nephew, Mike, spoke during the recent ceremony.
“George was a Kiewit executive for almost 60 years, and he knew a good project when he saw one,” Mike Holling said. “I think he would be really pleased to see all the facilities that have been developed here. When George passed away in 1988, the camp was viable; it was what you would expect at that time. But, I don’t know that he ever could have imagined it would develop into the kind of facilities that we enjoy here today.”
Sid Dillon Sr. said he enjoyed serving with George Holling on the Midland College board of directors in the 1980s.
“It’s a privilege to do this,” Dillon said of the lodge project.
Jason Gerdes, executive director of the Nebraska Lutheran Outdoors Ministries, talked about the project’s importance.
“The biggest part of shaping faithful leaders starts with giving kids a great, rock-solid first experience coming to camp; And we knew we had to change housing to make that possible,” Gerdes said. “We’re thrilled to share with you that the building portion of this campaign is completely funded. We will have no debt that’s incurred on this facility.”
Known for her philanthropy, Hazel Dillon was 84 when she died in December 2018.
Along with her husband, Dillon was active in numerous civic organizations and faith endeavors. The Dillon family was a large benefactor for the Dillon Family YMCA Aquatic Center.
She and Sid Sr. were capital co-chairpersons for the Care Corps’ LifeHouse. She worked on the first local Memory Walk hosted by the Fremont Area Alzheimer’s Collaboration.
In a 2019 Tribune article, Jill Norenberg of Fremont described her friend.
“She was a wonderful, giving person and involved in lots of goodwill organizations that helped many, many people,” Norenberg said, adding that Hazel rarely turned down requests to participate in or attend an event.
Dillon Sr. said he and Hazel’s family enjoyed camping trips together as their children were growing up, and that his wife had a great time when she had a chance to stay at the Carol Joy Holling center with friends.
He said making the lead gift for this project “just seemed right.”
“She had a strong faith,” he said of his wife. “We wouldn’t be here today if the Lord hadn’t blessed us.”
Gerdes has said that when youth return to camp each year their faith and leadership skills grow, which can impact their family, church and community.
Now, youth will have a new place to make memories and grow.