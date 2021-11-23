WATCH NOW: Home Instead taking Christmas gift donations for seniors at Hy-Vee

Watching gifts come in each holiday season for seniors, John Hudnall of Home Instead said donors will oftentimes add special touches to their presents.

“Sometimes they’ll personalize cards and their kids are also involved,” he said. “So it’s just neat how people really do have a big heart and they really do want to just make someone’s life feel appreciated and special for this small moment in time.”

The senior care center’s 15th annual “Be a Santa to a Senior” program will take place until Dec. 15, allowing for members of the public to purchase and donate Christmas gifts for area seniors.

Donations can be made by visiting the Fremont Hy-Vee at 840 E. 23rd St. or Wahoo Pharmacy at 526 N. Linden St.

Since the creation of the “Be a Santa to a Senior” program in 2003, Home Instead locations nationwide have given out 2 million gifts to more than 750,000 seniors during the holiday season.

Hudnall, who is franchise owner and managing director of Home Instead, said the program has been held since the location started offering its services in 2005.

Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, Hudnall said many seniors are susceptible to social isolation, which can hit hard during Christmastime.

“A program like this brings awareness to the community that older adults are socially isolated,” he said. “And we as a community need to find ways to brighten their spirits and give them a Christmas that they wouldn’t have otherwise.”

Approximately 200 ornaments will be placed on two trees at the Fremont and Wahoo locations, with each one featuring the wish list of an area senior.

“A lot of times, what people are looking for is slippers, socks, toiletry items,” Hudnall said. “They like books, they like puzzles, they like games.”

After taking an ornament from the tree, Hudnall said donors can then go out and purchase the items requested by the seniors.

“They’ll bring that gift back at that tree location site, and then Home Instead will come out and grab those gifts,” he said. “We’ll store them at our facility and we’ll go ahead and organize them.”

From Dec. 15 to 20, Hudnall said Home Instead will wrap the gifts before taking them out into the community.

“We don’t necessarily have to have Home Instead’s name all over it,” he said. “It’s kind of like our way of being a secret Santa for all of those awesome older families.”

Hudnall said in having the program each year, he’s seen that the public wants to make a difference in the community, but often doesn’t know how.

“High-traffic areas such as Hy-Vee, who’s been such an incredible partner not only in Fremont but throughout the state of Nebraska with other Home Insteads, they do a good job just raising awareness about the need for older adults.”

But every year, Hudnall said he’s been impressed by the amount of support given to the “Be a Santa to a Senior” program.

“The community just loves to help and they pour their hearts and souls into helping people around here,” he said, “which is just an awesome feeling, just knowing that we have a community that really is aware of the social isolation issue with older adults, but also want to be a part of the solution.”

