WATCH NOW: Hundreds gather in Fremont to protest racial injustice for second consecutive week

“(Niles) let me know who she was and what she was doing,” Smith said. “She took it and we all ran with it and she wanted to get this done and make it happen.”

Smith, along with Niles and Branden Mills, the organizer of Fremont’s first protest and the president of the BSU, met with the Fremont Police Department prior to the protest to discuss their plans.

It was there that Smith brought up the idea of doing a march to the courthouse to police. Initially, Smith thought the idea would be rejected, but he said officers ran with the idea.

The march also included a moment of silence for Floyd, where some protesters laid face-down in front of the courthouse for nearly nine minutes; the same amount of time Floyd was pinned to the ground before he died.

Mills said both the protest and march were inspiring and it showed how affectionate the Fremont community is.

“It showed that we can bond and come together for something greater,” he said. It was very passionate, well thought out and put together.”

Niles and Smith, 24, and Mills, 20, are all young adults who have taken the charge to lead protests in Fremont. Niles said it is “insanely important” for the younger generation to become involved with issues like this.