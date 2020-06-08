WATCH NOW: Hundreds gather in Fremont to protest racial injustice for second consecutive week

For the second consecutive week, protesters in Fremont gathered in solidarity to protest the death of George Floyd and pushed for solutions to systematic inequality and police brutality.
Sunday’s protest and march to the Dodge County Courthouse was considerably larger than last week’s gathering. Approximately 250-300 people gathered in Fremont during the weekend to take part in the protest, compared to only around 20 people on May 31.
Melissa Niles, an education major at Midland University, said it was incredible to see the level of support coming from the community.
Niles moved to Fremont one year ago and she said she hadn’t previously seen much outward support from the community on issues such as this.
“It was nice to see a huge community that was all on the same page,” she said. “It was very empowering.”
Niles said she decided to organize a protest in Fremont after attending the first night of protests in Omaha. She said she never experienced racism until moving to Fremont.
“I thought it would be a great way to bring my community of people together,” she said.
Keenan Smith, the vice president of the Black Student’s Union at Midland University, reached out to Niles after he saw that she was organizing a protest.
“(Niles) let me know who she was and what she was doing,” Smith said. “She took it and we all ran with it and she wanted to get this done and make it happen.”
Smith, along with Niles and Branden Mills, the organizer of Fremont’s first protest and the president of the BSU, met with the Fremont Police Department prior to the protest to discuss their plans.
It was there that Smith brought up the idea of doing a march to the courthouse to police. Initially, Smith thought the idea would be rejected, but he said officers ran with the idea.
The march also included a moment of silence for Floyd, where some protesters laid face-down in front of the courthouse for nearly nine minutes; the same amount of time Floyd was pinned to the ground before he died.
Mills said both the protest and march were inspiring and it showed how affectionate the Fremont community is.
“It showed that we can bond and come together for something greater,” he said. It was very passionate, well thought out and put together.”
Niles and Smith, 24, and Mills, 20, are all young adults who have taken the charge to lead protests in Fremont. Niles said it is “insanely important” for the younger generation to become involved with issues like this.
“If we want things to change, the way it happens is through voting,” she said. “We are on the up-and-up, but it hasn’t been the best in recent years. I hope this inspires my fellow classmates and young adults to put care and passion in these topics.”
Niles said there aren’t any concrete plans for a follow-up to Sunday’s march yet. One potential date for another event could be June 19, otherwise known as Juneteenth.
“We’re just kind of soaking it in right now,” she said. “It was so peaceful and exactly what we wanted to accomplish.”
Mills said he realized that working alongside Smith and Niles produces a powerful voice in the community.
“We have so many ideas in store,” he said.
Smith said seeing so many people come together to march brought him to tears.
“There were a couple of times when I was in tears and I had to hold it back,” he said. “It was very touching and admirable because I know it takes a lot to stand up in a small, conservative community.”
Niles said it was rewarding seeing the work come to fruition. Even Monday morning, she said she was already looking for more local rallies she could attend.
“I have plenty of signs that I can give away now,” she said.
Niles added that it’s important this movement doesn’t just become a trend.
“I spoke during the moment of silence and wanted to make sure everyone knew this wasn’t a trend,” she said. “It’s incredibly important.”
