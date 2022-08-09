Watch Now: Kids show rabbits at the fair

And that’s what happened with a rabbit named Olaf.

The rabbit wasn’t in the mood to be judged at a county fair competition one year.

Neither Hailey nor the judge expected what happened next.

About three years later, Hailey was sharing her light-hearted story after the rabbit show Saturday at the Dodge County Fair in Scribner.

Despite really warm temperatures, kids and parents kept their collective cool during a competition that gives 4-H’ers an opportunity to share their knowledge and showcase their furry friends.

Hailey, 14, of Hooper, was 8 years old when she started showing rabbits.

“We live in town so you can’t really have big animals,” Hailey said, adding, “They’re smaller animals, but it’s still a lot of work. You have to brush them and take care of them.”

A 4-H’er must watch how much her rabbit eats, too.

Hailey said her mom, Melanie, likes to spoil the rabbits.

So while moms monitor how many treats their children eat, Hailey monitors how many treats her mom gives to the bunnies.

Hailey’s figured out how to curb the treat-giving.

When her mom wants to give the treats, Hailey offers to take the goodies to the rabbits herself.

Hailey usually gives the bunnies about half of the treats – so they can maintain their proper weights for the fair.

When it comes to naming the rabbits, Hailey and her little sister, Elizabeth, have a theme for each litter.

Sometimes, the rabbits are named after treats.

One year, the girls had a cookie theme so the rabbits got names like Chocolate Chip and Oreo.

The rabbits got names like Anna, Elsa and Olaf, when the girls chose a Disney theme.

They’re thinking about using a “Friends” TV show theme.

“It just depends whether my sister would like that idea or not,” Hailey said.

Hailey added her little sister will show rabbits in 2023, but helped with them this year.

Like Hailey, Paige Bunn started showing rabbits at a young age.

Paige, 17, was in 4-H Clover Kids, a noncompetitive program for kids under age 8, when she began showing a cousin’s rabbit.

She’s been showing Dutch rabbits since she was about 9 years old.

It’s something she enjoys.

“They’re small and easy to handle and super cuddly,” Paige said. “They’re nice to have around and are a nice, little companion.”

Paige and her sister, Kelsey, both show rabbits.

This year, they brought 10 rabbits – with a variety of names – to the fair.

Their rabbits include a black and white one named Batman.

Batman wasn’t quite the hero of comic book fame and didn’t win a purple ribbon, but he did garner a blue one.

“It’s not super important how they do, it’s more about having fun,” Paige noted.

Hailey agreed.

“As long as you’re having fun, it doesn’t really matter how your rabbit does,” Hailey said. “It’s just a fun competition at the county fair.”

Hailey enjoys watching younger 4-H’ers participate.

“I think it’s a lot more fun seeing the little kids get purples and blues (ribbons) and them being excited,” Hailey said.

Hailey also remembers when a very young girl saw a rabbit that wasn’t moving in a cage.

The little girl started crying, because she thought the rabbit had died.

Then the breeder woke up the rabbit.

“It’s alive!” the child screamed happily.

Hailey was touched by the girl’s concern.

“I thought that was sweet that she was worried about a rabbit that wasn’t even hers,” Hailey said.

Along with such tender memories, Hailey also has a one that demonstrates how 4-H’ers sometimes must expect the unexpected.

It happened with Hailey’s rabbit, Olaf.

Hailey remembers it was quite warm that day, too, and Olaf wasn’t inclined to being judged.

So he rolled over and urinated, hitting the judge and Hailey.

“It was a sight to see,” Hailey said.

Both judge and contestant reacted with humor.

“I couldn’t stop laughing and the judge had to hold the rabbit while she was laughing,” Hailey said.

Therein lies an important lesson for 4-H’ers or about anybody else.

“You roll with what happens,” Hailey said.

Hailey apologized to the judge and still won a ribbon.

“I got a purple somehow,” Hailey said, adding, “It’s still funny to this day.”