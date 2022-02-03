WATCH NOW: "Laugh-In" coming to Fremont Opera House

The popular TV show aired from 1968 to 1973 with episodes consisting of one crazy comedy skit after another.

“It was zany,” Campbell said. “It was goofy. It was escape. It was corny, but it was wacko enough to appeal to my personality and very, very innocent by today’s standards.”

Decades after he watched the hit comedy, Campbell now has a starring role in a stage adaptation of it.

Performances start at 7 p.m. Feb. 11-12 and 2 p.m. Feb. 13 at Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St. Cost is $20 per person.

Campbell plays Rowan’s sidekick, Dick Martin. Fellow Fremonter Doyle Schwaninger portrays Rowan.

On the TV show, Rowan — a former World War II fighter pilot — and Martin served as comedic hosts.

Rowan was the straight man, who made comments that gave Martin, the funny man, an opportunity to make jokes.

“It’s probably the first comedy that I’ve been in where I play the straight man so it’s been very interesting,” Schwaninger said. “It’s been kind of a challenge to set up jokes, instead of telling the jokes.”

Schwaninger’s funny man roles at the opera house have included those in “Leaving Iowa,” during which he played several silly characters and had 10 costume changes.

He was a talk show host in the comedic murder mystery, “The Fatal Fifties.”

Schwaninger also was part of another comedy team, playing the crusty Al Lewis opposite of a crustier Willy Clark — two former vaudeville performers in “The Sunshine Boys.” Former Fremonter Don Cunningham played Clark.

“That was a blast,” Schwaninger said.

Schwaninger is enjoying his latest stage role, too.

“I have enjoyed the challenge,” he said of playing Rowan. “It’s something new for me and during the skits I still get to be a crazy man so I like that.”

Campbell, a longtime musician, said he was surprised when director Lee Meyer cast him as Rowan’s comical partner.

“I prefer to hide behind my drums, but it’s been a great experience being out front and center with Doyle,” Campbell said.

Campbell notes that his friendship with Schwaninger dates back to graduate school in the 1980s at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

“That’s where our friendship began and it’s grown throughout the years,” Campbell said.

Campbell taught journalism at Fremont Junior High School and Schwaninger at Fremont High School.

“I would send kids, who were interested enough to continue journalism, to Doyle at the high school and they would have him (as a teacher) for three years,” Campbell said.

The men who’ve been friends for years in real life, now get to be friends on stage.

This isn’t their first time together on stage, however.

Schwaninger had the title role in “A Charlie Brown Christmas” in 2017 and Campbell played the part of the dusty character, Pig Pen.

Besides Schwaninger and Campbell’s roles, “Laugh-In” includes a cast of wacky characters, which include a soldier on a tricycle, a judge in a long, white wig and girls in go-go boots.

“What I love about the play is that it’s just a chance to escape the winter doldrums, escape the pandemic – just have fun,” Schwaninger said.

For Campbell, the show provides a little nostalgia.

“It is an opportunity to relive some great memories that I thought were long lost,” he said.

Campbell notes that the original “Laugh-In” aired 50 years ago and appreciates Meyer’s confidence in his ability to portray one of the characters.

“What a wonderful director Lee Meyer is,” Campbell said. “She makes acting fun!”

Recently, Campbell encountered a little nostalgia in his own house.

“I’m downstairs in my man cave and I’m watching TV and, all of a sudden, I look up on a shelf and there were two “Laugh-In” VHS tapes that I’d never opened,” he said.

So Campbell hooked up his VHS player and started watching the videotapes.

“It was a return to yesteryear,” he said.

Other folks wanting some laughs, nostalgia or the opportunity to experience something new are invited to attend the show.

Tickets are available online at fremontoperahouse.org or from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce, 128 E. Sixth St. Tickets also can be purchased at the door. Methodist Fremont Health is sponsoring the event in the historic opera house.

