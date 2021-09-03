WATCH NOW: Local artist-in-residence works with Fremont students on projects

Thurlow soon branched out and now does anywhere from a realistic watercolor to abstract paintings.

“Right now, I do like abstract a lot, but I also always want to put a little realism in the abstract,” she said. “It might be abstract, but if you look, you’ll see something that you can identify.”

Hornig said although she hadn’t had an artist in residence for her classes before, she decided on the opportunity after meeting with Thurlow at the Fremont Area Art Association this summer.

“I saw that she did a mixed media piece and thought the kids would be very interested in doing something like that and asked her if she would be willing to come talk to my kids and show them what she does as an established artist,” she said.

After inviting Thurlow to the school, Hornig had her meet with students in her Art 3 and Art 4 classes starting last week.

“She comes in and does a demonstration or shows how much further she progressed on her piece,” Hornig said. “She’s been showing the students pretty much step-by-step how she approaches things.”

Thurlow said during the first visit she went over the concept of using molding plaster on art and how to do so.