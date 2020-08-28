WATCH NOW: Local medical marijuana advocate reflects on year-long petition drive

“I conclude that the amendment is legally sufficient and I shall not withhold it from the ballot unless otherwise ordered by a court of competent jurisdiction,” he said.

While the proposal may still be challenged through the Nebraska Supreme Court, Jensen said he is hopeful the issue will make it to the ballot for the time being.

“There aren’t a lot of things that have widespread support across the aisles,” Jensen said. “This is one of them.”

Jensen said the state is behind the curve when it comes to medical marijuana.

“We’ve got to show leadership and show the unicameral that this is what the people want,” he said. “Once it passes, then the work begins and the unicameral is going to have to draft effective legislation to put this into implementation.”

The ballot initiative was filed by State Sens. Anna Wishart and Adam Morfeld in May 2019 after a bill seeking medical marijuana legalization introduced by Wishart and co-sponsored by Morfeld stalled in State Legislature.

Jensen said there was support for the issue across the county, which he said was surprising.