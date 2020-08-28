WATCH NOW: Local medical marijuana advocate reflects on year-long petition drive

Mark Jensen had been sitting on pins and needles ever since Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen announced he would not put three measures related to legalizing casino gambling on the November general election ballot.
The measures were a result of support from a citizen petition drive which garnered hundreds of thousands of signatures across the state.
Jensen helped gather signatures in Dodge County for a different petition drive for the upcoming general election.
Working with the Nebraska Medical Marijuana Initiative, he spent the last year collecting signatures across the county to get a medical marijuana constitutional amendment on the Nebraska ballot.
The decision from Evnen to leave the gambling measure off the ballot raised concerns that a similar fate may be in store for the medical marijuana initiative.
“As soon as I saw what they did, I contacted leadership and said, ‘is this what we’re looking at?’ Frankly, they came back to us and asked the people to contact the secretary of state and let them know that they want this on the ballot,” Jensen said.
That apprehension turned into relief when Evnen announced late Thursday that he would certify the initiative proposal for inclusion on the general election ballot.
“The constitutional right to bring forward initiative petitions for a vote of the people is fundamental to our state governance and is to be zealously protected,” Evnen told the Lincoln Journal Star.
“I conclude that the amendment is legally sufficient and I shall not withhold it from the ballot unless otherwise ordered by a court of competent jurisdiction,” he said.
While the proposal may still be challenged through the Nebraska Supreme Court, Jensen said he is hopeful the issue will make it to the ballot for the time being.
“There aren’t a lot of things that have widespread support across the aisles,” Jensen said. “This is one of them.”
Jensen said the state is behind the curve when it comes to medical marijuana.
“We’ve got to show leadership and show the unicameral that this is what the people want,” he said. “Once it passes, then the work begins and the unicameral is going to have to draft effective legislation to put this into implementation.”
The ballot initiative was filed by State Sens. Anna Wishart and Adam Morfeld in May 2019 after a bill seeking medical marijuana legalization introduced by Wishart and co-sponsored by Morfeld stalled in State Legislature.
Jensen said there was support for the issue across the county, which he said was surprising.
“Many were very, very supportive,” he said. “There was even some support from people that I wasn’t expecting.”
He said collecting signatures for a cause he cares greatly about made the process that much easier.
“It was very gratifying,” he said. “When you’re working on something that you believe in, it makes the work a lot easier to tolerate.”
For the time being, the ballot issue will appear on the November ballot. Jensen said it will be important to provide education to the public regarding the issue.
“The more time I spent on this and the more people I talked to who explained their situations, the more I knew that we were on the true path and that we were doing exactly what needed to be done,” he said. “There are a lot of people out there who need this kind of therapy.”
