WATCH NOW: Logan View senior running for national officer position in FCCLA

Next week, a Logan View High School senior will find out if she has been selected as a national officer for the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA).

Rebekka Jay, whose parents are Walter and Kay Jay, has been working on her application and campaign since last January. She was selected as Nebraska’s only candidate in April.

“It has definitely tested my patience, having to wait for learning about if I can be Nebraska’s candidate, and then also waiting for national office,” Jay said. “But it’s been really good because I’ve been able to see how much support the community and the chapter gives me.”

From June 27 to July 1, Jay will go to Nashville for the National Leadership Conference to network with voting delegates and work with other candidates. The first round of picks will be announced Monday, while the finalists will be announced Wednesday.

Next school year will be Jay’s sixth in FCCLA, a program she started with in the seventh grade. There, she took part in her first Students Taking Action for Recognition (STAR) project with a friend.