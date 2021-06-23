WATCH NOW: Logan View senior running for national officer position in FCCLA

Next week, a Logan View High School senior will find out if she has been selected as a national officer for the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA).
Rebekka Jay, whose parents are Walter and Kay Jay, has been working on her application and campaign since last January. She was selected as Nebraska’s only candidate in April.
“It has definitely tested my patience, having to wait for learning about if I can be Nebraska’s candidate, and then also waiting for national office,” Jay said. “But it’s been really good because I’ve been able to see how much support the community and the chapter gives me.”
From June 27 to July 1, Jay will go to Nashville for the National Leadership Conference to network with voting delegates and work with other candidates. The first round of picks will be announced Monday, while the finalists will be announced Wednesday.
Next school year will be Jay’s sixth in FCCLA, a program she started with in the seventh grade. There, she took part in her first Students Taking Action for Recognition (STAR) project with a friend.
“We did the project, we got gold and district and then we were able to go to our state leadership conference and travel to Lincoln and be there for three days,” Jay said. “And we just had so much fun with it, and so I’ve continued it ever since.”
Jay went on to compete with three more STAR projects, attending district, state and national conferences each year.
“From there, I also became a state peer officer for Nebraska. I was on that team two years ago,” she said. “After that team, I ran for my state officer position, and that was this last year, I was the state vice president of membership for Nebraska.”
As a state officer, Jay said she attended meetings and helped host the conferences by bringing in speakers and delegates.
“My main focus was membership, so we really focused, with COVID and the pandemic this last year, on retaining our membership and being helpful to our members and advisers with everything going on,” she said.
Because of the pandemic, Jay said all of FCCLA’s conferences in Nebraska during the last year have been held virtually.
“We were working on getting all of those to virtual platforms that were accessible to members, but also still trying to make them as fun and engaging as possible,” she said. “I also focused on creating our first virtual membership tool guide that members and chapters are able to use to either bring in new members or different ideas to do throughout the year.”
As Jay will also serve as president of the Logan View FCCLA chapter next year, she said her leadership positions inspired her to run as a national officer.
Each state in the United States is allowed to send two delegates to run for the 10 open positions each year. The officers preside over all 50 states, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico in various roles.
“I had interviews, I had a knowledge test and I gave a speech at our state leadership conference,” Jay said. “And then through all of that, I was able to gain enough points to be recognized as the national Nebraska candidate.”
At the Nebraska FCCLA State Leadership Conference, Jay said she was working with other Logan View students on filming when she received the email that she had been selected.
“I really wanted to go to Nashville this year, as I thought it would be a great experience and I knew a couple others from my chapter were going to be able to go,” she said. “I was just so excited to be able to represent Nebraska, but also represent myself and my chapter and the skills I have and can show and help people with.”
From there, Jay sent in her application in May and took a knowledge test Tuesday night. She will have several more interviews before attending the National Leadership Conference in Nashville.
At the conference, Jay will participate in a Fishbowl activity to demonstrate her ability to work in groups and give a speech to demonstrate her abilities in public speaking.
“It is a very long process that takes a lot of patience and a lot of waiting,” she said. “And so there are some days where I’m very nervous and there are others days where I’m just so excited to go and be there.”
Along the way, Logan View FCCLA adviser Meredith Rohwer said the chapter has been providing Jay with financial support during her campaign, as well as helping her prepare for speeches.
“Rebecca’s pretty independent, she’s very self-driven, so I don’t really have to do a whole lot,” she said.
But Jay said the campaign has given her a drive that she’s hoping she’ll be able to pass on to others.
“We have some really awesome kids in our chapter that are running for state positions and have gotten them, and so it’s cool to see them come in after me, and we’re all just paving this path for future members,” she said.
Rohwer said she was proud to watch Jay throughout the process and was looking forward to seeing the results next week.
“I think Rebecca, just throughout FCCLA, has shown incredibly high achievement,” she said. “And I have no doubt that if she were to be given that role that she would fulfil it to the maximum capacity for sure.”