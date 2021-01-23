WATCH NOW: Logan View teacher's art on display at Gallery 92 West, virtual tour

Logan View Public Schools teacher Nancy Roberts is having a selection of her artwork on display at Gallery 92 West this month.

“We have her pieces in the Dugan Gallery, and it’s a mix of graphite pencil drawings and acrylic paintings,” Fremont Area Art Association Executive Director Angie Olson said. “And it comes from a series she’s done on animal mothers and their babies, and also includes some seascapes as well.”

Roberts, who teaches art to elementary school students, was born and raised in Akron, Iowa, and first started painting at age 10. She was further inspired in high school by an art teacher.

“One of my strongest mediums is graphite pencil drawings,” Roberts said in a statement on the FAAA’s website, “I have completed a wonderful series of mother animals and their babies.”

In 2019, Roberts won first place in FAAA’s Annual Juried Art Show. According to its website, Roberts experiments with various styles and mediums, creating art from abstract paintings to realistic pencil drawings.

“She travels to many places, including Florida, and that gives her inspiration for her paintings of seascapes,” Olson said. “She’s got some acrylic paintings of beaches and palm trees that really reflect those travels.”