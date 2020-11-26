WATCH NOW: Man grateful for help after storm

Then they all piled into the same bed with extra blankets to keep warm and sleep.

In the meantime, Menking had seen the TV newscast. He understood why electricians wouldn’t want to go inside the house, because anyone who’d gone inside would have to quarantine for 14 days.

But when Menking was outside the house, he recalled seeing that not that much damage had been done.

So he called electrician Aaron Rix, owner of Hills Electric LLC in Fremont.

Rix agreed to come and take a look. Menking would donate his time to the endeavor.

Shortly after 8 a.m., the two men were at the Hernandez home.

Hernandez said the men sent him downstairs in his house to take photos of his breaker box. Hernandez then would set the phone on the porch so the men could look at the pictures, which confirmed that repairs could be made outside.

“There was really no damage downstairs,” Menking said. “The wires and everything looked good.”

Rix made all the repairs.

Menking contacted the city utility crew that was on call. The crew restored the power and all the work was done by 9:30 a.m.