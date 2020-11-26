WATCH NOW: Man grateful for help after storm

Despite illness and a destructive storm, Carlos Hernandez is a grateful man.
Not for the COVID-19 that sickened his family.
Nor the ice storm that eventually left them without lights or heat.
Instead, he is thankful that the virus didn’t claim the lives of his wife or children.
And he’s grateful for two men who found a way to restore power to his home — which the family feared couldn’t be done until they were out of quarantine.
Hernandez and his wife, Suanette Ramos, live in Fremont with their sons, Jonathan, 12, and Israel, 11.
Last month, Israel began developing symptoms, such as headaches and a minor sore throat.
Test results, which came back Nov. 2, indicated he had COVID-19.
The next day, Hernandez, his wife — who’d just tested negative four days earlier — and Jonathan began developing symptoms and went for testing.
Their test results, which came back Nov. 5, were positive as well.
Hernandez recalls the fatigue, cough and headaches. When breathing became a little difficult for Hernandez and his wife, they’d try to do some stretching.
That helped some.
But a couple of times, Hernandez thought he might need to take his spouse to the hospital.
He knew firsthand how deadly COVID-19 could be.
His 59-year-old mother, Anita Torres of Fremont, had died May 17 in Mexico, where doctors said she had COVID.
Hernandez and his family continued to weather the illness.
Then came the storm.
Heavy wind and rain, which later turned to ice, caused tree damage and power outages throughout the city on Nov. 9 and during the early morning hours of Nov. 10.
A loud noise shook Hernandez out of his sleep.
It was about 2 a.m.
“I heard a big boom and I jumped out of bed,” he said. “I was really scared.”
Grabbing a flashlight, Hernandez walked outside where he saw that a large branch from his neighbor’s yard had fallen onto a powerline, ripping electrical service equipment off his house.
After the storm, calls poured into the Fremont Department of Utilities. An estimated 2,000 homes were without power.
Approximately 200 to 300 homes had situations similar to the Hernandez family, where all the service equipment was torn from the houses, said Dion Menking, electric metering and service supervisor.
An electrician is needed to make repairs so utilities department workers can restore power to a customer’s house.
Hernandez had power at his house, at first, but worried about the live powerline in the neighbor’s yard.
“They have kids and dogs,” he said.
So he called the city about the downed powerline and the damage to the electrical equipment on his house. He was told to contact an electrician to make repairs to his home.
He called six or seven electricians, but said he had to be honest and let them know he and his family had tested positive for COVID.
The electricians figured they’d need to come inside.
And none were willing to do that until he and his family were out of quarantine.
Support Local Journalism
That Friday — Nov. 13 — an electrician called Menking, who went to the Hernandez home.
Menking saw the live wires across the neighbor’s fence and in that residence’s backyard, leading up to a power pole. He saw the electrical service equipment that had been ripped from the Hernandez home.
“It (the power) is all still on, but it’s very unsafe,” Menking said.
So Menking had to cut the power until repairs could be made.
“The utility company doesn’t make the repairs,” he said. “That has to be done by a private electrician.”
Menking talked to Hernandez, who said he’d still keep trying to contact electricians.
But each wanted to wait until the family was out of quarantine the next Monday.
Ice began melting in his refrigerator and some food spoiled. His family put some food items outside where it was cold.
Hernandez then called an Omaha television station, which aired a story about his situation.
That night, the family remained without power.
The house was cold and dark and family members bundled up in clothes. They piled into their car and drove around for a couple of hours, getting warm and charging their phones.
Because they were in quarantine, they couldn’t go to a store to get an ice cooler for their food or to a friend’s house to escape the cold.
So they drove around at the Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area. When they got too warm in the car, they walked outside at the lakes.
Back at home, he pulled batteries from his kids’ toys and put them in a couple of flashlights. Without power, they couldn’t watch television, but Hernandez and his wife watched funny videos and their kids watched cartoons — all on their phones.
Then they all piled into the same bed with extra blankets to keep warm and sleep.
In the meantime, Menking had seen the TV newscast. He understood why electricians wouldn’t want to go inside the house, because anyone who’d gone inside would have to quarantine for 14 days.
But when Menking was outside the house, he recalled seeing that not that much damage had been done.
So he called electrician Aaron Rix, owner of Hills Electric LLC in Fremont.
Rix agreed to come and take a look. Menking would donate his time to the endeavor.
Shortly after 8 a.m., the two men were at the Hernandez home.
Hernandez said the men sent him downstairs in his house to take photos of his breaker box. Hernandez then would set the phone on the porch so the men could look at the pictures, which confirmed that repairs could be made outside.
“There was really no damage downstairs,” Menking said. “The wires and everything looked good.”
Rix made all the repairs.
Menking contacted the city utility crew that was on call. The crew restored the power and all the work was done by 9:30 a.m.
The next week — after the family’s quarantine ended — a city inspector examined the work and, as Menking describes, gave it the city’s blessing.
“If there had been a lot of damage, we probably wouldn’t have been able to do this,” Menking noted.
Rix added that although he never went into the house, he could see while standing on the sidewalk that Hernandez was happy after the work was done.
“I didn’t want them to be without heat any longer,” Rix said. “I just like to help people.”
Hernandez thanked the men, knowing that without their efforts his family would have gone two or three more days without power.
“I was so grateful,” he said.
This Thanksgiving, Hernandez has no trouble expressing his gratitude.
“I’m thankful to God,” Hernandez said. “He was right there, helping us here and there, in the middle of the frustration and I’m very thankful that everything got fixed and went back to normal.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.