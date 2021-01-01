WATCH NOW Man has last haircut in barbershop before it moves

Earl Wiegert was cutting a customer’s hair when the Hotel Pathfinder exploded.

It was Jan. 10, 1976 and the downtown Fremont barber had just closed the blinds of the shop’s windows to shield his customer from the bright Saturday morning sun.

The blast broke windows, tore off the door and propelled Wiegert and his customer back across the shop. When Wiegert regained consciousness, his customer was gone. Still in shock, the customer had gone to another barber who finished his haircut. Wiegert’s son, John, was home when his dad, also in shock, came in the door — covered in dust, broken glass and small cuts.

Like other downtown businesses, Wiegert’s Barbershop at 94 W. Sixth St., would need repairs.

But longtime friend Kiel Eltiste owned a barbershop down the street. Eltiste invited Wiegert to work in his shop until those repairs were complete.

Almost 45 years later, the scene was a little different.

Eltiste was cutting Wiegert’s hair on Thursday in the same barbershop that withstood the long-ago explosion.

It was the day of New Year’s Eve in 2020 and at 2 p.m., Wiegert was the last person to get a haircut at 94 W. Sixth St.