WATCH NOW: Man keeps the King's memory alive with Elvis collection

“I had a record player and my mom and dad started yelling at me to turn it down,” the Fremont man said.

Marsh, now 73, said he remembers skating with girls at the local roller rink while Elvis tunes played. Elvis songs played on the sound system of a store where he later worked.

“Elvis was an idol to me,” Marsh said. “I liked his clothes and the way he combed his hair.”

Marsh was married and had a son, Chris, when he got tickets to an Elvis concert in Omaha.

But Marsh was badly injured in a car accident.

At the time, his dad was helping him tow a car. The men had stopped the vehicles and Marsh was working with the chain in between the two when a third vehicle hit the back end of the second car.

Both of Marsh’s legs were broken.

He didn’t get to go to the concert.

Time passed.

Marsh and his wife had a second son, Russ.

And Marsh continued to be an Elvis fan.