WATCH NOW: Many attend new airport terminal ribbon cutting event

She pointed to the economic impact airports have on Nebraska communities.

“Fremont is one of our shining stars,” said Richart, aeronautics director of the Nebraska State Department of Transportation.

About 60 people attended the Wednesday morning ribbon cutting for the new facility, which includes a conference room, front area and pilots’ lounge. It will have three offices available to be rented out.

“It’s a beautiful building,” said Fremont Aviation President Jim Kjeldgaard, who has worked at the airport for more than 50 years. “It’s a great addition to the Fremont airport.”

Richart commended the community for recognizing the value of its airport.

“An airport isn’t a transportation facility, it’s an economic development tool,” Richart said. “You’ve proven that you understand that and you get what it takes – and the commitment—to bring this economic vitality to your community.”

In remarks after the ribbon cutting, Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg told the Tribune about the airport’s growth potential.

“With Fremont and our location to Omaha, we are receiving a lot of traffic that would normally fly into Omaha,” he said.

Spellerberg said these aircraft will fly into Fremont, because of the easy access and the smaller airport.

“We think we can expand on that,” Spellerberg said.

Spellerberg also pointed to a study by the Nebraska Aviation Counts! Team, which indicates that Fremont’s airport generates $10.5 million in goods and services from airport-related activities and supports more than 90 jobs related to these activities.

The payroll from these jobs totals more than $2.6 million.

“It is a part of the critical infrastructure for any community — just as important as a highway system, as rail lines,” Spellerberg said. “Your airport represents the economic growth and vitality for Fremont into the future.”

Former Fremont Mayor Scott Getzschman also spoke of the airport’s economic impact.

“Truly, the airport is the economic driver for the City of Fremont and it’s one of the main tools we have in our tool bag for continued growth,” Getzschman said. “For many, it’s the first impression Fremont makes to businesses visiting Fremont.”

In other comments, Richart reminded event attendees of the role the airport played during historic flooding in March 2019 when water made roads in and out of city impassable.

“This airport was the savior for this region,” Richart said.

A Nebraska Aviation Counts! story estimated at least 1,000 people were transported out of Fremont during the flood to airports in Omaha, Columbus, Lincoln and Wahoo.

At the same time, supplies such as baby diapers, formula and toiletries were flown into the airport.

A Nebraska Army National Guard helicopter, which was low on fuel, made a night landing at the airport with seven first-responders, pulled 75 feet up and out of the frigid and turbulently flowing Elkhorn River. All seven survived.

Fremont’s old terminal was built in 1964. The facility, which isn’t handicap accessible, needs new heating and air conditioning systems and other upgrades.

Planning for the new terminal began years ago.

Getzschman talked about what took place during his tenure.

“As mayor of Fremont, this was one of our largest goals,” Getzschman said of the terminal project. “The airport advisory board started this process in 2010 and we did study after study and we finally landed on a location of where it was going to go.”

The new terminal was constructed next to a new parking apron, which cost more than $2 million.

Spellerberg noted that the apron project was 90% funded by the Federal Aviation Administration.

“Every dollar the city spent, we got $9 from the FAA for the new apron,” Spellerberg said, adding that the old one didn’t meet FAA standards.

He talked about work to find more funds for the airport.

“We are looking for grants and additional dollars to support the airport,” Spellerberg said.

Spellerberg spoke of future plans.

“Now that we have the terminal, as well as the apron completed, we need the new Fixed Base Operator (FBO) facility,” he said.

Kjeldgaard, the fixed base operator, and his maintenance team would use the FBO hangar for maintenance. It also would be used to house larger aircraft that fly into the airport.

In 2020, Mike Wachal, structural engineer and chief financial officer at Davis Design, said the hangar, minus fees, was estimated to cost $1.6 million.

Spellerberg said the airport advisory board is working on raising money privately for this FBO hangar.

“I hope people would be interested and consider being a part of the continued growth at the airport,” Spellerberg said regarding that endeavor.

In the meantime, Spellerberg is enthusiastic about the new terminal.

“The new terminal building is quite an addition to the community and all of our community should be very proud of the work that was done for over a decade by so many people—by the prior mayor and city council and the airport advisory board,” Spellerberg said.

The city-owned airport on the west end of Fremont provides various services, from fuel and aircraft maintenance to flight instruction to sight-seeing tours and transportation for survey-takers. It offers aircraft rental.

More than 50 aircraft — from a two-seater airplane to a 10-seat jet — are based at the airport, which has about 30 city-owned hangars along with privately owned ones.