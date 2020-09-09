Watch Now: Mark Vyhlidal Band to play at Fremont Opera House

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Have tuba. Will travel.

It could have been Mark Vyhlidal’s motto when he and his band were stuck in road construction about 15 years ago.

At the time, the Mark Vyhlidal Band and a bus load of people were headed to a national festival in Ennis, Texas. They were on Interstate 35 between Oklahoma City and Dallas when they came upon road construction.

Stuck amid a long line of motorists, Vyhlidal and fellow musician, Kevin Koopman, turned the moment into a musical one.

“We got out of the bus and we were serenading people up and down the interstate,” Vyhlidal said.

With Vyhlidal playing the accordion and Koopman on tuba, the two played tunes including “The Beer Barrel Polka” and “Tequila” and “Hey Baby.”

And the interstate was alive with the sounds of music.

Years later, Vyhlidal and his band will bring a little night music to Fremont when they perform from 7-9 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs.

The concert is free. Beer, bratwurst, pretzels, sodas and water will be sold. Freewill donations will be accepted.