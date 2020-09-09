Watch Now: Mark Vyhlidal Band to play at Fremont Opera House

Have tuba. Will travel.
It could have been Mark Vyhlidal’s motto when he and his band were stuck in road construction about 15 years ago.
At the time, the Mark Vyhlidal Band and a bus load of people were headed to a national festival in Ennis, Texas. They were on Interstate 35 between Oklahoma City and Dallas when they came upon road construction.
Stuck amid a long line of motorists, Vyhlidal and fellow musician, Kevin Koopman, turned the moment into a musical one.
“We got out of the bus and we were serenading people up and down the interstate,” Vyhlidal said.
With Vyhlidal playing the accordion and Koopman on tuba, the two played tunes including “The Beer Barrel Polka” and “Tequila” and “Hey Baby.”
And the interstate was alive with the sounds of music.
Years later, Vyhlidal and his band will bring a little night music to Fremont when they perform from 7-9 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs.
The concert is free. Beer, bratwurst, pretzels, sodas and water will be sold. Freewill donations will be accepted.
“This is our way of slowly opening the opera house to the public,” said Lee Meyer, executive director. “We want to open in a fun, but safe way.”
Many places have been closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the parking lot, attendees will be able to practice social distancing and wear masks. The opera house hosted a previous concert in July.
“It worked really, really well and so we’re trying it again,” Meyer said.
Vyhlidal said four of the six-member group will take part in the Sept. 11 performance.
Besides the polkas and waltzes they’re known for, the group will play some 1950s and ’60s tunes and country to add some variety.
A self-taught musician, Vyhlidal was 8 years old when he began playing drums professionally with polka bands at the end of 1968. He’d learn to play several instruments by ear.
Vyhlidal had to learn to read notes when he was in junior high school band.
Within a year, he was arranging musical charts for his own band, which formed in 1976. He’d arrange musical charts for other bands, too.
Vyhlidal learned how to play a variety of instruments throughout the years. Besides drums, those instruments include: accordion, trumpet, valve baritone, tuba and keyboards.
The Mark Vyhlidal Orchestra has performed extensively throughout the Midwest, Texas, Colorado, Ohio, Michigan, Nevada and Canada.
Vyhlidal was a member of the Sokol Omaha Polka Hall of Fame, when he learned he was being inducted to the Nebraska Music Hall of Fame in 2017.
He’s composed several tunes including the Maryann Polka, selected as the No. 1 song in the country in May 2000 on Chuck Stastny’s National Polka Countdown radio show.
In May 1991, the Mark Vyhlidal Orchestra was chosen to perform on the Garrison Keillor “Prairie Home Companion” show, playing for a live broadcast with more than 1 million listeners on National Public Radio.
It would be one of fonder memories. So would having his band selected by the Smithsonian Institute to be on their national recording "Deeper Polka."
Performing on Friday night will be: Vyhlidal; Sam Zitek, who plays saxophone, clarinet and guitar; Koopman, who plays tuba and trumpet; and Vyhlidal’s youngest son, Jacob, who plays drums and button accordion.
Looking back to that long-ago interstate serenade, Mark Vyhlidal recalls the motorists’ appreciation.
“They were thankful,” he said. “It kind of broke the monotony of having to sit there and wait. Music is a good release.”
Vyhlidal said he and his band members were honored to be asked to play for the opera house event and encourages the public to attend.
“It’s good for the community to get out and have some good times, especially with what we’ve been through with this virus in the past five or six months,” he said.
Meyer invites area residents to attend.
“They’re going to really enjoy his music,” she said.
Meyer added that First National Bank was going sponsor this event in the spring, when it had to be canceled due to the pandemic. The bank is helping to sponsor this event on Friday. The opera house received a donation from Pinnacle Bank and grants from the Fremont Area Community Foundation and Nebraska Arts Council.
“We really want to thank those people for supporting the opera house and helping us to keep the doors open and like any small business pay our bills through this trying time,” Meyer said.
Built decades ago, the opera house had its grand opening performance in 1888 and became the first building in Fremont to join the National Register of Historic Places in 1975.
Meyer said the building must continue to be maintained.
“Once it’s gone, it’s gone,” she said. “It’s not like you can ever replace it and it’s part of our community. It’s the building people see when they come into town from that direction. It’s the highlight of the street.”
