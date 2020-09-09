Watch Now: Mark Vyhlidal Band to play on Sunday at opera house

“It’s good for the community to get out and have some good times, especially with what we’ve been through with this virus in the past five or six months,” he said.

Meyer invites area residents to attend.

“They’re going to really enjoy his music,” she said.

Meyer added that First National Bank was going sponsor this event in the spring, when it had to be canceled due to the pandemic. The bank is helping to sponsor this event on Friday. The opera house received a donation from Pinnacle Bank and grants from the Fremont Area Community Foundation and Nebraska Arts Council.

“We really want to thank those people for supporting the opera house and helping us to keep the doors open and like any small business pay our bills through this trying time,” Meyer said.

Built decades ago, the opera house had its grand opening performance in 1888 and became the first building in Fremont to join the National Register of Historic Places in 1975.

Meyer said the building must continue to be maintained.