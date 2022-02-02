WATCH NOW: Mayor Spellerberg shares Fremont's highlights at State of the City Address

Fremont has had a lot to celebrate over the last year, Mayor Joey Spellerberg said.

“The state of our city is strong, our future is bright and the challenges we face are great opportunities as we work to provide the best place in Nebraska to live, work and raise a family,” he said.

On Tuesday, Spellerberg gave his 2022 State of the City Address to members of the Fremont community at the Fremont Golf Club.

“Mayor Spellerberg has done an absolutely incredible job in his year in office, and we are excited to celebrate all of the victories from last year and talk about all of the promising things that are on the horizon for 2022,” Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tara Lea said.

Starting his speech, Spellerberg said his mission to grow Fremont has been to commit to the greater good and focus on improving the quality of life for its citizens, which he said has driven and inspired him.

“Through the historic flooding of 2019 and now navigating through the effects of a global pandemic, you have proven that we can accomplish anything when we come together with unity of purpose and a common belief in each other,” he said.

Spellerberg said the city has one of the lowest unemployment rates at 1.2%, compared to 5.8% in April 2020. He also said with an 11% increase in the last year in sales tax receipts, the food and beverage tax was able to be lowered from 1.25% to 1% recently.

“Our growth in the sales tax revenues indicate our people have money to spend and our local economy continues to grow,” Spellerberg said.

In regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, Spellerberg said 63% of those in Dodge County ages 5 and older have been vaccinated, while 88% of those ages 65 and older have been vaccinated.

“City services continued, schools remained open and you rose to the challenge to slow the spread,” he said.

Spellerberg cited Gov. Pete Ricketts’ State of the State Address in which he stated that an independent analysis of all 50 states showed that Nebraska handled the pandemic better than any other one.

“This was only the case because of local communities like Fremont who were willing to work together for the greater good and fight the virus,” he said.

As well as thanking the local school systems, Spellerberg also showed appreciation to the Three Rivers Public Health Department and Fremont Methodist Health.

“Their tireless and continued work to inform the public, administer vaccinations and give frontline care are true examples of the selfless spirit our country is known for,” he said.

Spellerberg also highlighted his efforts to increase collaboration and communication within the city and Fremont City Council, which he said has held 20 special meetings on various issues.

“These meetings represent my commitment to tackle our tough challenges head-on and bring city council more opportunities for learning and discussion,” he said. “We were elected to solve problems, and our constituents expect us to face these challenges and move our community forward.”

Additionally, Spellerberg recognized Councilmember James Vaughan, who was appointed in September 2021, as well as Councilmembers Sally Ganem and Mark Jensen, who were in attendance.

With historic cold temperatures in February 2021, Spellerberg said the city was able to avoid rolling blackouts by producing its own electric power and selling excess power, saving the city millions of dollars.

“This work continues the mission of the Fremont Department of Utilities to provide efficient, reliable and cost-effective power, water and gas to the Fremont community,” he said.

As well as approving an animal sheltering services agreement with the FurEver Home, Spellerberg said the city and Fremont Police Department were also able to create three new community service officer positions.

“These non-sworn-in positions have been providing critical help with animal control, property and evidence and code enforcement, allowing our police officers on the road to spend more time doing their job and less time doing the little things that the CSOs are handling right now,” he said.

Additionally, FPD also hired a full-time mental health co-responder with Rachel Wesley, who was in attendance with Chief Jeff Elliott.

“The co-responder will work with our officers to deescalate tough situations and provide service for calls related to mental health,” Spellerberg said. “This includes those dealing with substance abuse, dementia patients and those with suicidal thoughts.”

After 10 years of no development with the Fremont Business Park, Spellerberg said the 80-acre property north of town has more than half of its lots either sold or pending sales to a majority of Fremont area businesses.

“Businesses committed within the development will create over 80 jobs in the next five years, and I look forward to seeing our business park continue to take shape,” he said.

Spellerberg said Fremont’s growing ag-based economy also saw growth in 2021.

“With companies like Fremont Beef, Lincoln Premium Poultry and Wholestone Farms, our strong ag production and manufacturing sector is a true strength of our local economy,” he said. “We truly feed the world, right here in Fremont, Nebraska.”

In downtown Fremont, Spellerberg highlighted projects such as Five-0-Five Brewing Company and Lofts @ 505, as well as the recent renewal of the Downtown Business Improvement District.

“The collaboration to renew the BID this year was a true example of how we can listen to each other and work together toward one common goal,” he said.

Spellerberg recognized Berta Quintero, co-owner of Reinita Restaurant, for her work in opening the business in the middle of the pandemic and recent appointment to the BID board.

“This is the vision and goal of our downtown,” he said. “It can grow into a vibrant living, shopping, eating and entertainment destination where small business owners like Berta can create their American Dream.”

The Keene Memorial Library Expansion Project has been one of Spellerberg’s top priorities, he said. He commended the project’s fundraising effort since the $2 million bond issue was passed by voters in 2018.

“The renovations embrace technology, create new opportunities for children and families and provide more spaces for community engagement and collaboration, allowing our library to serve our community well for decades to come,” Spellerberg said.

With the city’s two-year budget passed last year, Spellerberg said it focused on public safety by adding six additional firefighter positions, kept its property tax levy flat and doubled the amount of money used for street maintenance.

Additionally, Spellerberg said the budget allocated $10 million to a new police department building.

“As mayor, it is my priority to work with city council to find a long-term solution that can have community support and give our men and women in blue the facility that they deserve,” he said.

As well as the police department, Spellerberg said the Fremont Fire Department was also a focus in the budget, which included engineering costs and funds to begin planning for upgrades to the station.

Through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and American Rescue Plan Act, Spellerberg said the community was provided with $6 million last year.

While the CARES Act will go to benefit the city’s fire and police departments, Spellerberg said the ARPA funds will go to projects to help improve stormwater drainage.

“These flood and drainage mitigation projects are vital to the future safety and visibility of the Fremont area, and the American Rescue Plan Act will give us the funds to make important, necessary long-term improvements,” he said.

Spellerberg also said work had been done with the city’s update to its Comprehensive Plan, Long-Range Transportation Plan and Unified Development Code.

“We have had countless meetings, and the plan is making good progress as we look to adopt these roadmaps for our community this year,” he said.

The event’s presenting sponsor was Allo Communications, which Spellerberg said had invested $20 million into broadband infrastructure for high-speed fiber internet, television and phone service in the city.

“We are super excited about being able to serve the businesses and residents in Fremont, because Fremont had been on our target list for a number of years, and it’s just been great working with the city, working with public works, utilities, you name it,” Director of Ethical Engagement Dave Miller said. “We couldn’t be happier.”

Miller said the pandemic has shown the need for reliable connectivity as more people work and students learn from home.

“Having a direct fiber connection to your home, to your business is going to allow you to do some unbelievable, amazing things,” he said. “Our concept coming to Fremont is we want to future-proof this community so that as technology changes and grows, we’re going to be able to change and grow right along with you.”

Spellerberg also thanked the Fremont chamber and the community’s small businesses.

“They are the backbone of our local economy, and it has been inspiring to see your success as we cut ribbons for dozens of small businesses opening or expanding in Fremont this year,” he said.

In his talk, Spellerberg also highlighted other projects, including the Southeast Beltway, Fremont City Auditorium and accessibility at the Fremont Municipal Building.

Spellerberg said he was also excited about the work at the Fremont Municipal Airport with its recently completed apron and upcoming terminal building.

“Our airport is the gateway to Fremont, and these investments will pay huge dividends in the future,” he said.

Fremont has also seen multiple housing developments, including Bluestem Commons, Gallery 23, Sunridge Place, Brooks Hollow, Morningside Pointe, Fremont Commons and Lofts @ 505.

“As a community, we must be open-minded and think creatively as we work to address our future housing needs,” Spellerberg said.

Finally, Spellerberg highlighted an interlocal agreement between the city council and Dodge County Board of Supervisors to apply for an inland port authority by the state.

Located near a four-lane highway and the two largest railroad systems in the country, Spellerberg said Fremont would be a “prime location” for one of the five areas soon to be designated by the state.

“Establishing an inland port authority would position Fremont as a leading trade and logistics hub and continue to help stimulate the growth of our local and state economy,” he said.

Moving forward, Spellerberg said his goal as mayor is to create a thriving community with a unity of purpose that can promote life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

“Thank you Fremont for the faith you continue to put in me as your mayor,” he said. “I look forward to seeing all that you accomplish in the years ahead.”

