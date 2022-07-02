WATCH NOW: Methodist Fremont Home Health helps 107-year-old woman stay in her house

At 107 years old, Marcella Pallat still does her own cooking and laundry.

She engages in light-hearted conversation with guests who come to the North Bend house where she’s lived for decades.

Her parents had this house built and moved here after retiring and leaving their farm.

It’s a place where Pallat is determined to stay.

“I don’t want to leave this house,” Pallat said in a tone that’s good-natured yet firm. “I told the doctor, ‘Don’t you ever try to tell me to leave my house, because I’m not going anywhere. I’m staying home.’”

Dr. Tom Wolf, a family physician in Fremont, acknowledges Pallat’s resolve.

“Marcella is fiercely independent and has been that way for as long as I have known her,” he said. “I believe that has helped her live as long as she has.”

Yet, even independent people can use a little help. That’s what Pallat gets from Methodist Fremont Health Home Health Care, which has been providing her with services for about two years.

Pallat first began having physical therapy to help strengthen her arms and legs, getting up from a chair and walking.

“I enjoy the people that come give me therapy. They do a nice job. They try to help me all they can,” said Pallat, who notices she walks better after a session.

A registered nurse later began providing wound care for a sore on Pallat’s leg and filling her medication box. A bath aide comes once a week.

“I take my own medicine,” Pallat said. “I take Tylenol. I have arthritis in my knee. It hurts me when I do certain movements.”

Jordan Gilfry, a registered nurse/case manager, spends about 35 to 45 minutes each visit with Pallat.

Pallat looks forward to visits from home health care staff.

“They’re kind and nice to me,” she said. “I get help and that means a lot to get help.”

Gilfry notes the important role home health care can play.

“I think you see so many times where there’s older adults who need a higher level of care,” Gilfry said. “They need something more than what they’re getting in their homes so they have to transfer to a nursing home or assisted living and — as amazing as those facilities are — I think it’s so important for people to be able to stay in the comfort of their own homes.”

Home Health nurses can assist with injections, catheters and IVs. They provide wound and diabetic care. The not-for-profit program, fully Medicare and Medicaid certified, offers many services including:

Dietary consultations.

Medical social services.

Physical, occupational, speech and IV therapies.

Skilled nursing.

“Marcella is much happier being in her home,” Wolf said. “The desire to keep this independence helps keep her moving and gives her motivation each day.”

Wolf said Pallat will continue to need more assistance from home health care.

“Marcella is understanding that these people are there to help with her principal goal of staying in her home,” Wolf said. “While she values her independence, she is open to help from others so she can continue to live at home.”

Gilfry looks forward to visits with Pallat.

“She’s always so grateful, always so fun to talk to and to be around. She’s a light and inspirational,” said Gilfry, who marvels at all Pallat has seen during her lifetime.

Pallat was born Dec. 11, 1914 — the same year World War I started and the Panama Canal opened. Woodrow Wilson was the U.S. President.

John and Mary Svoboda’s daughter was one of five children, who grew up on a farm east of Morse Bluff.

Pallat was 8 years old when she started milking as many as six cows, morning and night by hand.

She and her siblings walked 2-and-a-half miles to school, even through snowdrifts.

“I didn’t know a bit of English,” Pallat said in an earlier Tribune article. “All I knew was Bohemian. When recess came, the town kids made so much fun of me.”

A hired man, who came to work on her family’s farm, taught her some English.

Pallat was a little more than 10 years old when she started cultivating corn in the field. She walked behind the horse-pulled cultivator.

Her family grew their own food and butchered their own livestock for meat.

Because she and her older brother, Orland, had to work on the farm, she only went to school until the eighth grade.

Orland taught her to drive a car when she was 15. Looking back, she thinks it was a Model T.

She and her husband, Anton, married on Dec. 5, 1935. They later moved to Omaha, where he worked for 45 years.

Pallat said she worked for Jerpe Commission Company, which merged with C.A. Swanson Company, which merged with Campbell Soup Company.

Altogether, she’d work 35 years, never losing her seniority.

She cut chicken on an assembly line.

“We worked hard,” she said. “It was fast work.”

She then worked as a line inspector and then in quality control. She’d stand 10 to 12 hours a day at work.

Pallat retired in 1977. In 1984, Anton suffered a severe stroke and, after 49 years, the Pallats left Omaha and moved into the house where she now lives.

They celebrated their 50th anniversary at an auditorium with a polka band.

“I dressed him up real pretty,” she said.

She danced with him, while he was in the wheelchair.

They were married 57 years before his death in 1993.

“I was blessed by him,” Pallat said, recently. “He was a nice guy. I wish I still had him. I miss him so much.”

After her husband’s death, Pallat stayed busy going to football games, playing Bridge and caring for large vegetable and flower gardens. She’s been to Europe twice. She went to Hawaii.

For 25 years, she mowed her own grass — at first with a push mower, before later getting a riding mower.

Recently, Pallat proudly told guests that she’s now 107-and-a-half years old.

Pallat also offered a recipe, telling how she sautés garlic and onion before adding an egg and a little milk to the mixture and stirring it. She makes her own chicken noodle soup and distills her own water. She laughs about doing her own laundry.

“Why not?” she said. “The (washing) machine does that. I don’t do it. I put it into the machine.”

She does some dusting and said her niece’s husband, William Kosch, vacuums for her.

Pallat said she never expected to live to 107. Her secret to a long life?

“Work,” she said. “That’s all we knew. My brother was 98 when he passed on. We had to work on the farm or elsewhere.”

Gilfry has learned much from Pallat.

“I think the biggest thing I’ve learned from Marcella is to slow down, live, take care of yourself, keep moving,” Gilfry said.

Wolf, like Gilfry, finds Pallat inspirational.

“Marcella is a really tough lady,” Wolf said. “She has a bright outlook on life and has worked very hard. The experiences she has lived and things she has seen throughout her long life are rare, and to still be living in her own home is incredible!”

