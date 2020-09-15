WATCH NOW: Midland director talks about live show's COVID theme

Konner Kiesel, a freshman from Wilber, performs in all the group numbers, but his big part takes place at the end.

That’s when the show has a reprise of the song, “As We Stumble Along,” from the musical “The Drowsy Chaperone.”

The premise is that people need to keep stumbling forward.

Kiesel appreciates the brief monologue he’ll get to present in the show.

“I talk about how theater and music can be used as a way to heal and it also can distract us sometimes so we don’t have to face reality all the time and it can act as a happy little pat on the back,” Kiesel said.

Kiesel notes that Broadway is shut down as are other theaters.

Peji-Palm pointed out that MU hasn’t had a live performance since before the quarantine.

“I think for those who value and miss performing arts, this will be a chance to see that, especially since we’re one of the few performing arts places that get to do live performances,” Peji-Palm said.

Peji-Palm hopes audiences will walk away knowing they’re not alone in whatever they’re feeling in regard to COVID-19.

And she wants audiences to know something else: