WATCH NOW: Midland student talks about "Spamalot"

Are you a little downhearted these days?

Then three Midland students have some advice:

“Always Look on the Bright Side of Life.”

That’s one of the songs in the university’s production of the musical comedy, “Spamalot.”

While all in-person tickets for the Monty Python comedy are sold out, live stream passes are still available for $15. These may be purchased at www.midlandu.edu/tickets .

The Thursday- through -Sunday shows start at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12, 13 and 14 and 2 p.m. Nov 15.

Based on the 1975 film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” the musical pokes fun at Arthurian legend, yet is different from the film in many ways.

Kyler Peetz, a junior from North Loup, said the musical tells the story of how King Arthur recruits the Knights of the Round Table and God then gives him the task of finding the Holy Grail — the cup Jesus is believed to have used at The Last Supper. Much of the musical involves the knights and their quest to retrieve the Holy Grail.

A cast of about 25 performers and 10 crew members help bring the show to the stage.