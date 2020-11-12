WATCH NOW: Midland student talks about "Spamalot"

Are you a little downhearted these days?
Then three Midland students have some advice:
“Always Look on the Bright Side of Life.”
That’s one of the songs in the university’s production of the musical comedy, “Spamalot.”
While all in-person tickets for the Monty Python comedy are sold out, live stream passes are still available for $15. These may be purchased at www.midlandu.edu/tickets .
The Thursday- through -Sunday shows start at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12, 13 and 14 and 2 p.m. Nov 15.
Based on the 1975 film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” the musical pokes fun at Arthurian legend, yet is different from the film in many ways.
Kyler Peetz, a junior from North Loup, said the musical tells the story of how King Arthur recruits the Knights of the Round Table and God then gives him the task of finding the Holy Grail — the cup Jesus is believed to have used at The Last Supper. Much of the musical involves the knights and their quest to retrieve the Holy Grail.
A cast of about 25 performers and 10 crew members help bring the show to the stage.
Perhaps not surprisingly, three cast members said they all love their characters.
Monica Weber, a junior from Columbus, plays the Lady of the Lake, whom she describes as a cross between a diva and a Disney princess.
“I’ve never really played dainty characters and she is dainty, but then she cracks a joke that is just funny,” Weber said.
Weber appreciates her role.
“I enjoy playing her every night,” Weber said. “I enjoy the glitz and the glam. I love my costumes and I’m going to miss her when this is all over. It’s been a great opportunity. I’m very blessed.”
Will Yindrick, a sophomore from David City, plays Sir Dennis Galahad, whom he describes as a pretty boy with an attitude.
Galahad begins as a mud-collecting peasant until he meets the king who turns him into a knight.
Yindrick also enjoys his role. “I can let go and be extremely vibrant and goofy on stage,” Yindrick said. “It’s refreshing to be able to play a character where I can be off-the-wall and make people laugh, because that’s what I really enjoy about theater.”
Peetz takes on the part of Sir Robin — his favorite role ever at Midland.
The opportunity transports him back to the show “Robin Hood” in which he had the title role at his high school.
“I see so many similarities between what I did back then and what I’m doing now,” Peetz said. “It’s all the same humor. It’s all the same good fun.”
The actors commend their cast mates.
“I think all the extra characters are really where the show shines,” Yindrick said. “There is such a large variety of different types of people and the funny thing is there are some characters you wouldn’t expect to be in a musical.”
The performers tipped their hats to Dan Hays, director of theater activities, for his willingness to let them try different things.
“He gives us the tools, but not a building plan,” Yindrick said.
The actors have been in rehearsals for about six weeks.
“Every night, I still laugh at the same parts, because the writing is just phenomenal,” Weber said.
The performers believe audiences will enjoy the show, whether they’re watching in person or online.
“It’s farcical,” Peetz said. “It’s sarcastic. It is direct. It’s just downright funny.”
Social distancing and Directed Health Measures will be observed for those attending in-person performances.
“I think it’s amazing that we are doing theater during this time,” Weber said.
She believes theater can bring joy whether people are watching it in person or via live streaming and that it can help them escape from the real world at this moment.
“Laughter is the best medicine,” Weber said.
Peetz makes another observation.
“The whole point of the show is to find the joy in everything you do,” he said. “Even when times are tough, you have to look on the bright side of life.”
And that’s just what the song says.
