WATCH NOW: Midland to put on production of "Pippin"

Midland University is putting on a fan-favorite musical “Pippin” to kick off the new year.

Opening night is 7:30 p.m. Thursday and it runs through Sunday at Kimmel Theater.

The story, Director of Theater Activities at Midland University, Dan Hays said, has wide appeal to anyone given its message which he says is timeless.

“Pippin is a little bit unusual. It comes from the 1970s and it is a fictional story about a fictional character, Pippin, who is the real, historical figure of Charlemagne’s son. Nothing is really known about Charlemagne’s son,” he said. “It’s a universal story about finding out who you are and what your place is.”

Hays said the production, which will host an invitation-only showing on Wednesday, has come a long way in such a short amount of time.

“We started rehearsal on Jan 3. We would have 12-hours-a-day rehearsals because that is a very short rehearsal period to open. It’s just three weeks. We put in a lot of work from the very start,” he said.

Hays said the production includes some familiar numbers.

“People will know some of the songs I’m guessing. The music is from Stephen Schwartz,” he said.

Schwartz is a musical theater lyricist and composer who has made other classics like Godspell and Wicked. In “Pippin” are the songs “Corner Of The Sky” and “Magic To Do” among others.

Hays talked about his role in the production and how “Pippin” was chosen.

“That falls under me. I’m the director of theatre. I’m what you would call an artistic director. I put together the season. I choose which shows and apply for the rights. It’s a lot bigger process than most people think,” he said. “Most plays or musicals only have one place you can get them from. So they have complete power. You rent the rights to do it. We chose Pippin because it fit our theme. Our season’s theme this time is all about war and Pippin takes place in the Middle Ages.”

Hays wanted to make one thing clear for audience members thinking about attending.

“This show has some profanity in it and some adult situations. We have a child in the show so I can see how people might get the impression that it is family-friendly. It’s on that border of if you are at all worried about content, maybe don’t bring your children to this one. The adult situations, though, are handled in a very tasteful and classy way so I don’t think most people will be offended but we want to make sure most people know about that,” he said.

The show has a mix of students and non-students with Midland students Carter Anderson and Monica Weber holding the leads for the show.

Anderson said that he’s been doing production since high school and always falls in love with his role, while Weber is a non-traditional student who spent her time traveling and performing and is looking to balance her future career of social service along with her joy of performing.

The cast in the production will not wear masks but those who come and see the magic must wear them.

“Midland does have a mask mandate, so all of our audience members do have to wear a mask throughout, but that’s the only protocol. It was a lot stricter last year but now is just the masks,” Hays said.

Hays also pointed out the first two rows at the show will be vacant, giving enough room for the cast to perform without breaking mandates.

For more information on the production or to order tickets visit www.MidlandU.edu/tickets or call the box office at 402-941-6399.

